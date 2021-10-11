CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 Years of the Wu-Tang Clan Logo: How Mathematics Created The Iconic Symbol

By Anthony Malone
hiphop-n-more.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years ago, Wu-Tang Clan DJ and producer Mathematics laid on the floor drinking a 40oz of Ole English and smoking a blunt, sketching what would become rap’s most iconic logo. The Wu-Tang Clan’s golden “W” is one of the most recognizable symbols in music. Like the Rolling Stones’ Tongue and Lips, or Iron Maiden’s Eddy the Mummy; the “W” is a pop culture phenomenon but history is often overlooked.

hotnewhiphop.com

RZA Recalls Being Paid $100 Dollars For Early Wu-Tang Shows

It goes without saying that the RZA is a legend in the game, and the Wu-Tang Clan mastermind has no shortage of wisdom to share and stories to tell. With the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga currently airing on Hulu, RZA took a moment to sit down with the Breakfast Club to chop it up with Charlamagne, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy.
CELEBRITIES
analogplanet.com

Vinyl Review Explosion: The Doors, The Mars Volta, Outkast, & Wu-Tang Clan

(Review Explosion is a recurring AnalogPlanet feature covering recent releases for which we either don't have sufficient time to fully explore, or that are not worthy of it. Curated by AnalogPlanet contributing editor Malachi Lui, Review Explosion focuses on the previous few months' new releases. This particular Review Explosion discusses four Vinyl Me, Please releases from June-September 2021.)
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Yes, the Radio Scene at the Stretch & Bobbito Show Really Happened

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is one of the few hip-hop shows that's done a deep dive into one of the most iconic rap collectives of all time. Now in its second season, the Hulu drama is beginning to piece together the events of how the hip-hop group broke into the music industry by any means necessary. In the seventh episode of the series, the clan is trying any and all ways to get their first single, "Protect Ya Neck," radio play on stations across the country. While we of course know that the events in the show loosely based on the group's origin story have been exaggerated for entertainment purposes, some of them actually happened in real life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theplaylist.net

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Protect Ya Neck’ Gains Attention In Hulu’s Biopic Series

The struggle is real, and so is the hustle. That’s arguably the very story of Wu-Tang Clan, an unpredictable, combustible, and disparate group of Staten Island rappers put together by the RZA, the producer and visionary of the group. And against the odds, while living in the projects, he kept the massive group of talent together and steered them to hip hop greatness. That’s essentially the story of Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” an against-the-odds tale of talent and perseverance and trying to make it in the music business in the ’90s, amongst tons of obstacles.
TV & VIDEOS
Rakim
Rza
Gza
fox5atlanta.com

Legendary rapper RZA talks new season of Wu-Tang saga

Hulu's original drama series 'Wu-Tang Clan An American Saga' is back for its second season. The show follows the rise of the group, as Bobby Diggs, aka RZA, helps young Black men in the early 90s in New York who are torn between music and crime.
CELEBRITIES
