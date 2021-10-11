30 Years of the Wu-Tang Clan Logo: How Mathematics Created The Iconic Symbol
Thirty years ago, Wu-Tang Clan DJ and producer Mathematics laid on the floor drinking a 40oz of Ole English and smoking a blunt, sketching what would become rap’s most iconic logo. The Wu-Tang Clan’s golden “W” is one of the most recognizable symbols in music. Like the Rolling Stones’ Tongue and Lips, or Iron Maiden’s Eddy the Mummy; the “W” is a pop culture phenomenon but history is often overlooked.hiphop-n-more.com
