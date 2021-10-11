CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Meet the South Bay teen whose breakthrough invention could save newborn lives

By Sydney Fishman
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jbdcy_0cNo6TIw00
16-year-old Nishi Dharia is seen at Pleasanton High School displaying her self-designed incubator that may be used by doctors in India. Photo credit Matt Pitman/KCBS Radio

What were you doing at age 16?

It’s safe to assume you probably weren’t meeting with doctors to pitch a potentially groundbreaking medical invention you created - exactly what Nishi Dharia, a 16-year-old senior from Presentation High School in San Jose, is currently doing.

Dharia has already built and patented an incubator that’s drawing interest from doctors in one of the poorest regions in the world.

She hopes that the invention will help save the lives of newborns.

"I went to India this summer, to personally distribute the incubators and meet with the doctors," Dharia told KCBS Radio’s Bay Current on Monday. "I gave them a demonstration on how to use this incubator, and they gave me very positive feedback."

The incubator, which Dharia first designed when she was in middle school, is constructed like a soft-sided suitcase with a small sleeping bag, allowing the machine to be portable.

KCBS Radio’s Jennifer Hodges reported that Dharia went through a series of prototypes before settling on her "impact incubator."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKrvD_0cNo6TIw00
The incubator designed and patented by Nishi Dharia. Photo credit Matt Pitman/KCBS Radio

"It almost looks like a large backpack," Hodges reported.

"It’s interesting because she tried different oils and substances to get the incubator hot, and then she stumbled on paraffin wax, and apparently it stays warm for the baby for up to five hours."

Dharia, whose lifelong dream is to become an obstetrician, has given demonstrations of how to use the incubator in front of Presentation High School.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCBS News Radio

Why more COVID-19 booster shots, rapid tests could soon be available in Bay Area

Two recent decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will make rapid at-home COVID-19 tests and vaccine booster shots more readily available for Bay Area residents. An agency panel on Thursday endorsed a lower-dose booster shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for seniors and other high-risk groups, 10 days after the agency provided an Emergency Use Authorization for a California-based company's nasal swab test.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

San Jose woman pleads guilty to faking cancer diagnosis, receiving $106K in donations

A San Jose woman has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud for soliciting donations from individuals to help her pay for cancer treatments she did not need. Amanda Christine Riley, 36, purposefully told people she had Hodgkin's lymphoma and was in need of funds to pay for the surgeries that would cure the fraudulent illness, deceiving generous individuals online into sending her money.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Society
KCBS News Radio

3 separate house fires embattle San Jose firefighters, displace residents

San Jose firefighters had a busy shift, tackling three different fires through Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to reporting by KTVU. On Friday morning, the latest fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in the 1500 block of Lucretia Avenue. Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly, and no one was injured, according to the San Jose Fire Department Twitter page.
SAN JOSE, CA
KCBS News Radio

Contra Costa County will be third in Bay Area to ease mask mandate this fall

Contra Costa County will become the third Bay Area county to ease its public indoor mask restrictions this fall. Much like San Francisco and Marin County, Contra Costa County on Thursday announced it will soon no longer require masks in certain indoor settings where everyone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Beginning Nov. 1, people in "controlled spaces not open to the general public," like gyms, offices, indoor college classes and religious gatherings in the county won't need to wear masks.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

California congressman calls for action against disparate effects of wildfire smoke

As the state continues to experience massive wildfires, a California congressman says more needs to be done to mitigate the detrimental impacts of wildfire smoke. A new Stanford study revealed that Bay Area communities have seen 300% more smoke days in the past four years than from 2011 to 2015. According to Central Valley Representative Josh Harder, it's an issue of equity that heavily impacts the labor force, education system and healthcare system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay#Invention#Presentation High School#Kcbs Radio#Bay Current Podcast#Baycurrent
KCBS News Radio

Bomb squad 'safely' detonates World War I grenade in Los Altos backyard

A Los Altos neighborhood began this week with a bang after a resident found a vintage grenade in his father's dresser on Monday morning. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad safely detonated a "potentially live" World War I-era grenade in the backyard of a home on the 1700 block of Christina Drive, the Los Altos Police Department said in a Monday afternoon press release.
LOS ALTOS, CA
KCBS News Radio

'We can't be like this forever': Masking rules ease in Bay Area as summer surge subsides

After a brief spell early this past summer, indoor masking requirements are once again loosening in two Bay Area counties: San Francisco and Marin. While many are looking forward to the relaxed rules, it's difficult to shake the eerie feeling it may not last, like the last time San Francisco eased its masking mandate and the delta variant hit the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KCBS News Radio

Elderly women startles burglars trying to rob her Palo Alto home

Police are searching for four suspected burglars who broke into an occupied Palo Alto house and fled when confronted by an elderly resident who was home alone on Friday. Dispatchers responded to a report at 9:48 p.m. that a burglary had occurred in the 3500 block of Emma Ct, according to a police press release. Officers responded immediately but the suspects had fled the scene by the time they arrived.
PALO ALTO, CA
KCBS News Radio

The grass is always greener: Bay Area residents itching to move away

Despite everything the Bay Area has to offer, many are starting to feel as if the bad far outweighs the good of living in the region. Nearly three-quarters of Bay Area residents believe their quality of life has grown worse over the past five years, and more than half said they are considering leaving, according to a recently published poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley, a San Jose-based nonprofit.
SAN JOSE, CA
KCBS News Radio

Is this San Francisco organization harming homeless people?

A coalition has accused a San Francisco city operation of not respecting the rights of homeless people. The Coalition on Homelessness recently released a report calling foul on the way homeless encampments are removed, saying staff at Healthy Streets Operations Center are more focused on clearing the streets of tents and people's belongings rather than actually helping them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy