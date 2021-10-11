CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Study: Marijuana abuse could lead to increased risk of breakthrough COVID infection

By Mark Menard
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sq8TM_0cNo6DQY00
Photo credit Getty Images | John Moore/Staff

People with substance abuse disorders (SUDs), even if they are fully-vaccinated, are proving more susceptible to breakthrough COVID cases, according to a new study published by World Psychology last week.

SUDs include a dependence on alcohol, cocaine, marijuana, opioids and/or tobacco.

Vaccinated people who don’t suffer from an SUD can expert to have about a 3.6% chance of contracting a breakthrough case of COVID. Those odds double to 7% though for those with SUDs.

The highest risk was observed in people who are heavily dependent on smoking cannabis. Heavy marijuana smokers saw their risk of a breakthrough infection climb to 7.8, the highest rate of all the SUDs observed.

"Patients with cannabis use disorder, who were younger and had less comorbidities than the other SUD subtypes, had higher risk for breakthrough infection even after they were matched for adverse socioeconomic determinants of health and comorbid medical conditions with non-SUD patients," the study said. "Additional variables, such as behavioral factors or adverse effects of cannabis on pulmonary and immune function, could contribute to the higher risk for breakthrough infection in this group."

Researchers at the National Institute on Drug Abuse spearheaded the study, and they noted that, even among drug users, the rate of breakthrough cases was far lower than the rate of cases affecting the unvaccinated population.

"First and foremost, vaccination is highly effective for people with substance use disorders, and the overall risk of COVID-19 among vaccinated people with substance use disorders is very low," NIDA Director Dr. Nora D. Volkow, one of the study's lead authors, said in a statement.

"We must continue to encourage and facilitate COVID-19 vaccination among people with substance use disorders, while also acknowledging that even after vaccination, this group is at an increased risk and should continue to take protective measures against COVID-19."

Morgan Fox, media relations director for the National Cannabis Industry Association made note to Newsweek that the study’s scope was "limited to individuals with problematic cannabis consumption patterns” and that responsible marijuana users were not included in the study.

"This study is limited to people with 'substance use disorder' which is a very small subset of cannabis consumers," Fox said.

"This is merely correlation and does not show a causal relationship ...

individual behavior patterns and social conditions may be a major contributing factor above and beyond simply exhibiting problematic substance use patterns, such as lack of access to reliable information, sharing joints, etc.

"Clearly more study is welcome and necessary, but it is important not to overstate or misrepresent the very inconclusive results presented in this particular research and ensure that cannabis consumers are accurately informed about what the newest research actually indicates," added Fox.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Substance use disorders tied to higher risk of breakthrough COVID-19, study finds

While the overall risk is low, people with substance use disorders such as drug and alcohol abuse may be more susceptible to a breakthrough COVID-19 infection than those without the disorders, research published Oct. 5 in World Psychiatry suggests. Researchers from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and the National...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Covid#Substance Abuse#World Psychology#Nida
case.edu

New Case Western Reserve University, National Institute on Drug Abuse study finds people with substance-use disorders may be at higher risk for SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections

An analysis of electronic health records of nearly 580,000 fully vaccinated people in the United States found that while the risk of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection among those with substance-use disorders was low overall, it was higher for people who misuse substances such as alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and opioids. The study,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

COVID Increases Risk for Pregnancy Complications, Studies Find

Pregnant women who develop COVID-19 symptoms face an increased risk of emergency complications, two new studies show. The first study, which hasn’t been peer-reviewed, found that pregnant women with symptomatic COVID-19 had a higher percentage of emergency complications when compared to those who tested positive but were asymptomatic, CNN reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Released a Warning About This Kind of Marijuana

Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen a major overhaul in the way we think about and regulate marijuana use. In 1996, California became the first state to approve medical marijuana and in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first to legalize it for recreational use. Since then, we've seen a cascade of new legislatures surrounding cannabis: today, 18 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for those with approved medical conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
New York Post

COVID-19 survivors face increased risk of heart problems: study

People who battled COVID-19, including those who weren’t sick enough to be hospitalized, may face an increased risk of major heart problems one year after infection, according to a new report. Researchers at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri found that COVID survivors who weren’t hospitalized...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WETM

COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections Remain Low in Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the Southern Tier, the New York State Department of Health is working to track breakthrough infections. Breakthrough cases, as well as the estimated effectiveness of COVID vaccines, are now available on the New York State Department of Health (DOH) website.
ELMIRA, NY
pulmonologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Infection May Increase Risk for Preeclampsia

HealthDay News — There is a dose-response relationship between severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and the risk for preeclampsia, according to a research letter published online Aug. 25 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Jonathan Lai, M.D., from King’s College Hospital London, and colleagues examined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

HRT Not Linked to Increased Dementia Risk, Study Says

A large study out of the United Kingdom finds that women who use hormone replacement therapy (HRT) do not have a higher risk of dementia. Women who use hormone replacement therapy (HRT) do not face an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a study published this week in The BMJ.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

Is metformin a wonder drug?

Ever wonder why certain medications are called "wonder drugs"?. Sometimes it’s because of the tremendous health benefits the drug provides for a particular condition, like insulin for type 1 diabetes or antibiotics for pneumonia. Or, it might be because the drug is good for many different conditions: aspirin has often been called a wonder drug because it can relieve pain, treat or prevent cardiovascular disease, and even prevent cancer.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy