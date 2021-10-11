‘Superbubble’ region of star formation was created by supernovae, study suggests
The highest-resolution 3D map of nearby molecular gas clouds in Milky Way has revealed a structure that is creating new regions of star formation. Called the Perseus-Taurus Shell, or Per-Tau Shell for short, the region is a “superbubble” in the interstellar medium, blown by the blast waves of multiple supernovae dating back 22 million years. The blast waves have ploughed into interstellar gas, piling it up at the edge of the superbubble where it has formed the well-known Perseus and Taurus molecular clouds, which today are active star-forming regions.physicsworld.com
