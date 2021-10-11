Massive New Estate Of Tyler Perry Said To Include Private Airport

Airing on the BET cable channel, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. Season three begins as the President and First Lady barely dodge death but continue in their ways. Hunter vows for revenge, Victoria has lustful eyes on Sam, and Jason is ready to finish the job someone else started: taking his mother out.
