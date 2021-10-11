CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Halsey brought out former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham during 'SNL' performance

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsBvn_0cNnzXhF00
Photo credit Getty Images

At this point in time, Halsey is a Saturday Night Live veteran who knows the ins and outs of the stage enabling them to command it at will.

That much was true over the weekend as Halsey once again delivered a memorable performance on SNL as they opted to bring out a Rock legend on stage to close out the show.

Halsey kicked off their fifth appearance on SNL with a stunning rendition of “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” from their latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Dressed in a black leather bodysuit, Halsey stepped onto the stage that looked straight out of a sci-fi future to perform their single. Filmmaker Michel Gondry, who was behind Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Green Hornet, served as creative director for the segment.

Halsey’s final performance of the night saw the “Nightmare” singer welcome former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham to the stage as the duo performed a stirring rendition of “Darling.”

With Buckingham on acoustic guitar and Halsey using just their voice, “Darling” was an especially powerful moment from the show as the performance is guaranteed to be played on repeat throughout the years.

Just like we all were, Halsey was on cloud nine after the show. “I can’t believe I just did SNL for the 5th time!!!!!!” The “Without Me” singer wrote on Twitter.

“It never gets old. Always electrifying and so fun to finally perform the new songs.”

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Halsey performs two songs, plays Kendall Jenner in fourth ‘SNL’ appearance

Halsey returned to SNL this weekend for the fourth time, performing two songs and playing Kendall Jenner in a sketch with host Kim Kardashian West. The singer first took the stage to perform “I am not a woman, I’m a god” off their latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Then they returned to perform the song “Darling” with surprise guest Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL': Fleetwood Mac Legend Joins Halsey for Surprise Collaboration

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live may have been largely focused on Kim Kardashian's hosting debut, but musical guest Halsey also brought down the house. The singer even got some help from Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham, who played the guitar during her performance of "Darling." Earlier in the episode, Halsey performed another song, "I am not a woman, I'm a god," from their latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
TV & VIDEOS
Dartmouth

Review: It’s “Not Too Late” for Lindsey Buckingham

Buckingham’s eponymous album is a melodic success and his tour is full of energy. As of this past Sunday, Lindsey Buckingham is seventy-two years old; however, audience members at any of his recent concerts would agree that he seems to be doing better than ever. On Sept. 3, Buckingham took a moment to address the audience, including me, gathered in Prior Lake, Minnesota for the second concert of his 2021 tour. Buckingham had not provided commentary between songs for most of the concert, allowing his chosen tunes to speak for themselves. Yet, he paused to preface one of the last songs of the set, “Time,” a cover of Michael Merchant’s mournful ballad, by recalling that the song was the first he recorded for his new album, “Lindsey Buckingham,” nearly three years ago. Buckingham stated that the song has “taken on a more visceral meaning” after the “twists and turns” that delayed the album’s release.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: Lindsey Buckingham & Halsey, Kiss, Neal Schon, Rush, Eddie Van Halen, The Beach Boys & The Monkees

Ousted Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend backing Halsey on their recent collaboration, “Darling,” from her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. More than a few fans have commented on how the sight of Halsey and Buckingham together was more than a little reminiscent of how he and former bandmate Stevie Nicks appeared over the years when performing the Mac's evergreen, “Landslide.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Gondry
Person
Halsey
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
100.7 KOOL FM

Underrated Lindsey Buckingham: Most Overlooked Song From Each LP

There’s an argument to be made that all of Lindsey Buckingham’s songs are underrated. Even within Fleetwood Mac the spotlight is frequently yielded to Stevie Nicks. While everyone can hum along to the familiar favorites (“Go Your Own Way,” “Holiday Road,” “Trouble”), the singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer has a tremendous back catalog that deserves to be explored.
MUSIC
talesbuzz.com

Watch Halsey’s 2021 Performance on Saturday Night Live

Following the HBO Max premiere of their If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power film, Halsey made her return to the stage during Saturday Night Live‘s Oct. 9 episode, which was hosted by Kim Kardashian. Dressed in sleek black catsuit, Halsey commanded the stage as they performed “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” before switching things up in a black dress and bringing out Lindsey Buckingham for a rendition of “Darling,” featured on their fourth studio album.
CELEBRITIES
Albany Herald

Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours to perform in Albany

ALBANY – Rumours A Fleetwood Mac Tribute makes a stop in Albany at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Jan. 28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets will be available for purchase this starting Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Formed in 2014, Rumours (also...
ALBANY, GA
talesbuzz.com

Halsey Performs in a Black Christian Siriano Dress on SNL

Halsey performed on SNL with special guest Lindsey Buckingham to sing her new song “Darling” off her fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power. For the look, they stayed true to their all-black color palette as of late, sourcing a dramatic Christian Siriano gown from the fall/winter 2021 collection. Halsey works with Image Architect Law Roach on her outfits, and we’re not at all surprised that the duo delivered for SNL, finishing off the moment with black, mesh fingerless gloves and a netted hat, both of which were their own personal touches and not originally debuted on Siriano’s runway. The design features puff sleeves, a plunging neckline, a fitted, drop waist, and an architectural skirt that protrudes at the hips and seemingly forms a heart shape. If this is Halsey’s signature brand of spooky romantic, we’re certainly into the vibes. Ahead, see Halsey’s dress on the catwalk and rewatch their impressive performance alongside Buckingham on the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
loudersound.com

Lindsey Buckingham joins Halsey for touching rendition of her song Darling

Hot on the heels of his new eponymous solo album, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham joined alternative pop artist Halsey on stage on October 10, for a special rendition of her song Darling on SNL. The track features on her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want...
MUSIC
river1037.com

Lindsey Buckingham joins Halsey during her appearance as musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Halsey appeared on Saturday Night Live this past weekend as musical guest, in the episode hosted by Kim Kardashian West which aired live from New York. The appearance marked the Halsey’s fifth time performing on the show, and the artist selected two songs from their recently released fourth studio album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ to perform.
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles Tweaks Lyrics to Shout Out Halsey During Concert

Harry Styles is warmly welcoming fans back to concerts during his Love On Tour arena run – even the ones that happen to be pop superstars on their own time. Halsey, a longtime fan of Styles, attended the "Fine Line" singer's latest NYC show on Monday (Oct. 4) and received a personalized shoutout in commemoration of their recently born child with Alev Aydin, a screenwriter and producer.
MUSIC
Popculture

'SNL': Halsey's Otherworldly Performance Met With Praise and Audio Complaints

Haley brought material from her new album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power to SNL to mixed reviews. Halsey went all out for the Saturday Night Live performance, but some perceived audio mixing issues sparked complaints on Twitter. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter delivered a rendition of her epic and bombastic track "I am not woman, I'm a god." Its powerful production seemed to overpower the vocal mix at points, to no fault of Halsey's.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
947wls.com

Queen, Fleetwood Mac, ABBA Top Driving Songs list

2,000 people were surveyed by Cuvva.com and here are some of the most popular driving songs they listen to, in no particular order:. 1. “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Queen. 2. “Go Your Own Way”, Fleetwood Mac. 3. “Dancing Queen”, ABBA. 4. “Uptown Girl”, Billy Joel. 5. “Don’t Stop Believin’”, Journey. 6. “Girls...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former WHITESNAKE Guitarist BERNIE MARSDEN To Release 'Chess' Album In November

Conquest Music has set a November 26 release date for "Chess", the follow-up album to Bernie Marsden's "Kings" album. "Kings" reached No. 1 in the Amazon Blues chart, No. 18 in the U.K. album sales chart and gained fantastic reviews and accolades following its release in July this year. The...
MUSIC
Telegraph

Singer, guitarist to perform at SSP

ALTON — Tommy Tunes is coming to Senior Services Plus (SSP) to give a free outdoor concert of classic country, rock, rockabilly, blues and great cool standards. The concert is planned noon-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the SSP Wellness Center parking lot, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. In case of rain, the event will be canceled.
ALTON, IL
respect-mag.com

Angela Bassett Closes Out Week of Madame Tussauds Figure Reveals Following Jennifer Hudson & TIffany Haddish Figure Celebrations

Dreams do come true! The icon herself, Angela Bassett, revealed her new wax figure featured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, capping off an incredible week of other celebrity figure reveals featuring powerhouse female artists Jennifer Hudson and Tiffany Haddish. Bassett is honored to showcase her very first figure to the public at the world’s greatest wax museum.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne & Diddy Bless Nicki Minaj's Son 'Papa Bear' With 'Insane' 1st Birthday Gifts

Nicki Minaj became a mother for the first time in September 2020, when she gave birth to a baby boy. Fast forward a year later, and the Queen rapper is already celebrating her child’s first journey around the sun. On Tuesday (October 5), Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram with a post giving fans a look at her son’s Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

39K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy