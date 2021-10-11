Woman drives car into the Erie Canal in Palmyra Sunday night

A Phelps woman drove into the Erie Canal in Palmyra Sunday night.

Melinda Miller was driving east on State Route 31 when the accident happened.

Her car went off the south side of the road and traveled along a ditch. She then struck two mailboxes before crossing back across the road. From there she went down an embankment into the Canal.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened.

Miller was treated at Strong Memorial Hospitals for injuries sustained.

