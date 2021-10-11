CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmyra, NY

Woman drives car into the Erie Canal in Palmyra Sunday night

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago

A Phelps woman drove into the Erie Canal in Palmyra Sunday night.

Melinda Miller was driving east on State Route 31 when the accident happened.

Her car went off the south side of the road and traveled along a ditch. She then struck two mailboxes before crossing back across the road. From there she went down an embankment into the Canal.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened.

Miller was treated at Strong Memorial Hospitals for injuries sustained.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJGW0_0cNnzCPE00

CANDIDATE Q&A SERIES: Here’s how candidates can use FingerLakes1.com’s platform this election season

This year FingerLakes1.com is providing candidates for elected office the opportunity to let their voice be heard in a new ...

The Ithaca Police responded to two separate stabbings on Monday afternoon. The first stabbing was around 4:10 p.m. at Walmart ...

Ontario County’s newest task is to appoint an interim sheriff following the resignation of Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Undersheriff David ...

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Pennsylvania woman drove drunk in Penn Yan

Police arrested a Pennsylvania woman for DWI in the village of Penn Yan on Friday. Around 12:08 a.m. police arrested 30-year-old Allison Hogan, of Pennsylvania for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop. Officer say Hogan showed signs of intoxication and was placed through field sobriety tests. She failed and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelps, NY
Phelps, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Palmyra, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
Palmyra, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Wood processor catches fire in Schuyler County

Firefighters from Schuyler County were called to a wood processor fire on Wednesday on Steam Mill Road. It happened in the town of Catherine, according to first responders. The fire was quickly put out, but firefighters remained on-scene for around an hour clearing hot spots. The cause of the fire...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie Canal#Driving#Strong Memorial Hospitals#The Ithaca Police
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County Jail needs nurses

The Cayuga County Jail is struggling to keep a full staff of nurses. Sheriff Brian Schenck said the full staff is made up of three registered nurses. He said right now there are two full time nurses but they’ve had to contract outside the jail for medical services. More help...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
iPad
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy