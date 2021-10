National Coming Out Day is October 11, 2021, and HBS will be supporting and participating in events that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout October. Some students come out before business school, some students wait until they arrive on campus, and some who participate in events choose to keep their LGBTQ+ status private. We accept everyone in any stage of their coming out process and hope that you will be inspired by the stories of these students as they continue to grapple with a world that is not always accepting of who they are. Wherever you are, we hope you take a moment to celebrate those around you and celebrate yourself.

