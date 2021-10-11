PHOTOS – UK Tailgatin’

* UK’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 147 yards and quarterback Will Levis accounted for five touchdowns as the Kentucky Football Team topped LSU (42-21) on Saturday night at Kroger Field. With the win, Kentucky moved to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in the SEC. It’s the first time Kentucky has been 6-0 since 1950 and just the fifth time in school history. Kavosiey Smoke also had a big night on the ground for the Cats, amassing 104 yards rushing. UK quarterback Will Levis had 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as Kentucky rushed for 330 yards as a team. Levis hit on 14 of 17 passing for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Wan’Dale Robinson was the favorite target for Levis on this evening, catching eight passes for 60 yards and a score. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday, as they travel to Athens, Ga to face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 ET and the game can be seen on CBS and heard on WSIP 98.9 FM as part of the UK Radio Network.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO