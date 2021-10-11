CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

PHOTOS – UK Tailgatin’

By Tom Rogers
yoursportsedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe atmosphere prior to kickoff of UK’s beatdown of LSU was something special. Check out these pics of the pregame “parties” at Kroger Field Saturday night. Photo – Vicky Graff. Tailgating Before Kentucky-LSU.

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger Field#Tailgating#American Football#Lsu
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes may have their latest 2022 commit by Tuesday

While fans would love nothing more than to see Ohio State on the field continuing their development, this weekend’s bye serves as a way for the team to get even healthier. After a few consecutive weeks of seeing both the offense and defense improve, it’s becoming clear that the lofty expectations for this 2021 campaign and goals are still out there for Ryan Day and his crew. Sure, the Big Ten East is no joke and may be the best division in college football right now, but Ohio State looks like they’re hitting their stride and that’s bad news for the rest of their opponents.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. FLORIDA

Kentucky improved to 5-0 on the season with a thrilling 20-13 upset of No. 10 Florida on Saturday night at a raucous Kroger Field. The Cats topped the Gators for the first time in Lexington since 1986, ending the last of their long SEC streaks. Our CI photo gallery puts you in the front row for some of the action -- and celebration -- at Kroger Field.
FLORIDA STATE
nd.edu

Photo of the Week: Field Work

“Away from home, out of the office, out in the world, using their bodies.” Editor Kerry Temple’s encounters with stories of people engaged in the fulfilling, effortful work of human hands — farming, bridge building, caregiving, boxing — became the heart of our Autumn 2021 issue, in the mail now and online Monday, October 4.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks top Troy

South Carolina shook off a two-game slide Saturday with a 23-14 win over Troy. The offense remained a work in progress but was enough for the Gamecocks to find their third win to start October. USC tallied 357 total yards of offense behind Luke Doty's 255 yards through the air....
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Photos: Heels Rout Devils

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins was at Kenan Stadium to capture North Carolina's 38-7 win over Duke.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wsipfm.com

UK Football

* UK’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 147 yards and quarterback Will Levis accounted for five touchdowns as the Kentucky Football Team topped LSU (42-21) on Saturday night at Kroger Field. With the win, Kentucky moved to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in the SEC. It’s the first time Kentucky has been 6-0 since 1950 and just the fifth time in school history. Kavosiey Smoke also had a big night on the ground for the Cats, amassing 104 yards rushing. UK quarterback Will Levis had 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as Kentucky rushed for 330 yards as a team. Levis hit on 14 of 17 passing for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Wan’Dale Robinson was the favorite target for Levis on this evening, catching eight passes for 60 yards and a score. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday, as they travel to Athens, Ga to face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 ET and the game can be seen on CBS and heard on WSIP 98.9 FM as part of the UK Radio Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy