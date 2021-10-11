Pilot lands plane at LaGuardia after passenger displays erratic and suspicious behavior over the weekend

A passenger acting erratically caused an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday.

The Embraer Air E75 regional jet landed around 3 p.m. and passengers safely exited the plane.

Other passengers became concerned when the person began exhibiting suspicious and erratic behavior.

The pilot had called for authorities to be on the ground before landing.

Officials said there was no evidence of a bomb or explosive and the passenger was still being held at the airport Saturday night.

