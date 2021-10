A great gear bag can radically change the way you get things done. If you can fit everything you need to get through a day in a single bag and not feel like it's destroying your shoulders -- while keeping everything safe -- it can be a game-changer. If you carry a lot of small, fragile things like photographers do, the Everyday Backpack from Peak Design offers a ton of padded pockets and sleeves to make sure they're all secure. You can also keep your laptop within reach with a nice big protected area in the back. The only real downside to this backpack is the price -- but that dropped to $150 with today's deal, which is almost half price.

