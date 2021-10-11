CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPD arrest alleged gunman in Saturday shooting on Evergreen Drive

By Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — An argument between disgruntled neighbors led to shots being fired, landing one man in surgery and the other behind bars.

Noel Martin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released the same day on a $25,000 bond.

According to authorities, a shots fired call came in around 6:44 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, and officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Evergreen Drive.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who police said had gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The victim was transported by ambulance to United Regional and underwent surgery.

Multiple witnesses to the incident told authorities Martin and the victim had a history of arguing and have previously been in a fistfight in the street.

The witnesses said this disagreement stemmed from the victim believing Martin had caused damage to his vehicle. Martin told police he denied damaging the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the witnesses told them the victim approached Martin, who threatened he would shoot.. The victim then raised his shirt to reveal he didn’t have a gun.

Martin told police the victim said to him “I’m going to kick your ***” as he approached Martin’s residence.

Martin told police he then walked into the street and told the victim to go home, or he’d shoot, to which the victim began running at Martin.

According to authorities, Martin said he felt his family was in danger due in part to previously perceived threats against them, prompting him to fire at the victim.

Witnesses said they heard two or three shots. Police said they found two spent casings on the scene.

Martin has a lengthy criminal history, including over a dozen arrests. His charges include at least five gun-related charges, an assault charge, a disorderly conduct charge for fighting in public, and numerous drug-related charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

