CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘Big old bull shark’ spotted prowling for prey in two feet of water, Texas video shows

By Mitchell Willetts
Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bull shark was recently spotted prowling for prey near the beach in Galveston, Texas, video shows. The video, taken from on top of a fishing pier by Galveston resident Blake Becks, shows the shark swimming slowly in the shallow water. Visitors gathered on the pier can be heard off camera, sounding impressed and perhaps a little unsettled.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Mysterious, 'Larger Than Human' Deep-Sea Creature Leaves Experts Baffled [Watch]

A mysterious and massive squid-like creature has been found in the Northern Red Sea, leaving marine biologists baffled. The scientists of the OceanX team were exploring a shipwreck in October when they came across the sea creature, which appeared to be larger than a human, swimming in the Red Sea, some 2,800 feet below the surface.
WILDLIFE
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado bull elk with tire around its neck for years finally gets relief

PINE, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been more than two years since a bull elk with a tire stuck around its neck was spotted near Conifer, but finally, the tire has been removed. Colorado Parks & Wildlife shared an update Monday saying the bull elk was caught and tranquilized on Saturday evening, and officers were able The post Colorado bull elk with tire around its neck for years finally gets relief appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Shark#Shark Attacks#Fishing Pier#Swimming#Nwf
KTVU FOX 2

Surfer bitten by shark in waters near Bodega Bay

SONOMA, Calif. - A surfer was bitten on the leg by a shark Sunday morning near Bodega Bay and airlifted to a hospital, authorities said. The man was with a group of surfers off Salmon Creek Beach, shortly after 9 a.m., when a shark bit him on the thigh, according to the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District.
BODEGA BAY, CA
KOMO News

VIDEO: Beluga whale spotted in the waters around central Puget Sound

TACOMA, Wash. - The Orca Network says they have confirmed sightings of a Beluga whale in the inland waters of the central Puget Sound since at least Sunday. Beluga whales aren't native to the area. Their natural habitat is in the Arctic and sub-Artic waters and they are found in seas around Alaska, Russia, Canada and Greenland.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Texas Monthly

Eat, Prey, Love: A Day with the Squirrel Hawkers of East Texas

Of  all the red-tailed hawks that have ever soared on a Texas breeze, only one gets to live in Charlie Alvis’s house, at least during the winter hunting season. “My bird has its own bedroom,” said Alvis, a falconer who’s based in the unincorporated community of Porter, just beyond the northern outskirts of Houston. “When I come home at night, that bird comes in the living room with me. We socialize for hours at a time.”
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for an owl that flew away from the Minnesota Zoo earlier this month has come to a sad end. The zoo said Gladys, an Eurasian eagle owl, was found hurt on a roadside by a neighbor, who took the owl to the zoo. Unfortunately, the veterinary team was unable to save Gladys. “For the last five years, Gladys has been a beloved ambassador of her species in the bird show,” the zoo said in a statement. “This is a difficult day for our team. Whenever an animal dies, we feel the impact of that loss as a Zoo community.” Gladys (credit: Minnesota Zoo) Gladys flew off of a tree during a training session. The zoo worked with wildlife officials to find the bird, and also asked for the public’s help, prompting tips and photos to pour in on social media.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
eastidahonews.com

‘Her palms are completely gone.’ Woman trying to save dog from Yellowstone hot spring has burns on 90% of her body

IDAHO FALLS — The family of a woman severely burned at Yellowstone National Park is asking for help and prayers following a horrific accident Monday afternoon. Laiha Slayton, 20, was moving from Washington to Ohio with her father, Woodraw, and two Shih Tzu dogs, Chevy and Rusty, to begin a new job as a dental assistant. Laiha and Woodraw had never been to Yellowstone and decided to take a detour to the park.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy