Why a Small Company Might Be Your Next Great Step

Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been climbing the corporate ladder at a Fortune 500 company (one of the top 500 U.S. corporations based on annual revenue), you might wonder whether you're suited to a new position at a small company. Will there be adequate room for growth? How will it look on your resume? What are the pros and cons of working at a small company? Guess what: Transitioning to a small company may be the best next step in your career.

