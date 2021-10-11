First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in 52 years
(JTA) — For the first time in more than half a century, a Jewish couple was married in Bahrain on Sunday. The wedding, which was held at the Ritz Carlton in Manama and certified kosher with help from the Orthodox Union, was a milestone for the Jewish community in the Gulf nation, which opened diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020 and has recently made an effort to build a relationship with the American Jewish community.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
