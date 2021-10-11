First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in 52 years

One of the most prominent politicians in Italy has called for the relocation of the Italian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Addressing a “Breakfast for Jerusalem” event on Wednesday at the Italian Senate—attended by coalition and opposition leaders, senators and Israelis Ambassador to Italy Dror Eydar—Senator Matteo Salvini declared: “The Jewish people and Jerusalem are one and the same, and therefore the relocation of the Italian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be the moral, cultural and politically obvious thing to do.”

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO