CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SoFi Technology Stock Jumps on Bullish Morgan Stanley Note, $25 Price Target

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVOyS_0cNnshFk00

SoFi Technology (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report shares jumped higher Monday after the fintech group was initiated with an overweight rating and $25 price target at Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Grasec said SoFi has a "powerful revenue growth story," despite rising competition from other challenger fintech companies. She expects SoFi's customer base to double over the next 2 years to 5.3 million from 2.6 million after more than doubling over the past year from 1.2 million.

"SoFi is unique. It is a challenger consumer finance company that is leading with lending; specifically refinancing a high yield student loan into a lower rate," Graseck said. "Lending is the toughest part of consumer finance as you need to understand credit and deliver excellent customer service."

SoFi shares on Monday closed 13.4% higher to $18.39. The stock is up more than 45% year to date, but well off of its February high.

Morgan Stanley also notes that student loan deferment will come to an end on January 31, 2022 after the U.S. government put federal student loans into deferment in March 2020.

The company sees a sharp 154% compound annual growth rate in SoFi's financial services revenue over the next two years due to the company's reputable brand, strong digital banking platform and expanding product set.

Morgan Stanley's bull case for a $34 price target is predicated on SoFi obtaining its bank charter by early 2022, which could provide more than $200 million of revenue upside from holding loans longer before sale as well as lower cost of funds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Federal Student Loans#Fintech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Morgan Stanley bullish on outlook after profit beat

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley delivered a bullish outlook Thursday after reporting third-quarter earnings which were comfortably ahead of market expectations, driven by record investment banking and M&A advisory revenues. Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said investment banking pipelines remained healthy across sectors and regions and the current deal momentum is expected...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A long-term mindset is key to building life-changing wealth. MercadoLibre democratizes commerce and improves access to financial services in Latin America. The Trade Desk helps media buyers spend their advertising budgets more efficiently. If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Friday

Reiterating his buy rating, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois believes there are reasons to be more optimistic about Tesla stock. The company's increased scale could help boost margins in 2022 and 2023. Tesla reports earnings next week. What happened. Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) moved higher on Friday, climbing more...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is Morgan Stanley stock a buy as shares rise after solid Q3 results?

Morgan Stanley shares edged higher more than 2% on Thursday morning after announcing its fiscal Q3 results. The company reported its most recent quarterly results before markets opened, beating analyst expectations. The MS stock trades at an attractive P/E ratio of 13.12. On Thursday, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares edged higher...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Plug Power: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Wall Street indexes opened higher amid a wave of earnings reports, including from major banks. Here’s what what’s moving in Thursday’s trading. Morgan Stanley MS 0.20% reported revenue growth across almost all of its major divisions, including record advisory revenue. Wells Fargo WFC -0.32% reported a 59% rise in profit...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy