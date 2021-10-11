Arts center to celebrate autumn with ARToberFEST

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Celebrate fall in an artsy way.

The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will host its fourth annual ARToberFEST family day festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.

The event will feature arts and crafts, workshops, entertainment, pumpkin painting, carving and bowling, caricature drawings and photo opportunities with favorite costumed characters.

Food will be free for children and available for purchase for adults.

Those attending are encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes.

Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said ARToberFEST is a fantastic initiative that the arts center provides to the community.

“By offering free arts and crafts in a positive and safe environment, it gives families and the underserved an opportunity to participate in a dynamic experience,” she said. “The impact of offering an entire family-friendly event that is free is of the greatest importance to the arts center.”

The Kid’s Korner will offer pumpkin painting for children ages 2 to 7, pumpkin carving for children 8 and older and pumpkin bowling for all ages.

Musical entertainment will feature Stephanie & the Wild Hearts from noon to 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m., “Captain Friendship & the Bully Bandit” will be presented and the superhero-themed play will help youngsters learn how to be a good friend and stand up to bullying.

Throughout the festival, costumed characters, such as Spiderman, Elsa and Anna, Pikachu and T-Rex, will make their way through the arts center.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., caricatures with Duane Webb will be offered, and Mary Watson will lead the public mural project from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to interact with baby animals from Trinity Healing Farms.

From 3 to 3:30 p.m., kids’ yoga and dance with Connie Cameron will be presented.

Classes on how to create your own scarecrow will be offered where participants will design and paint the face and assemble the scarecrow with seasonal attire and straw.

“As an artist and educator, making creative learning accessible and available to all children is very important to me,” said Jen Boden, the arts center’s outreach coordinator.

“All families will get the chance to create with local artists, take part in our fall mural and experience the arts through music and performance.”

For adults, yoga with Adriann White will be offered from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. and from noon to 12:25 p.m.

In addition, a cozy fabric pumpkin workshop with Shannon Ford will be held from 2:30 to 3 p.m. In the step-by-step workshop, participants will learn how to make a piece of fall decor. Cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.

ARToberFEST is sponsored by the National Endowment of the Arts, Sheetz and AmeriServ Financial.

“The local and national support of ARToberFEST has been astounding and we could not be more grateful to AmeriServ Financial for being our Kids’ Eat Sponsor,” Godin said.

“This is something that I have wanted to be able to include for many years now.”

Admission to the festival is free.

For more information, call 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.