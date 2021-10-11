Top 10 best-selling books in Frederick: Oct. 4-10
- "A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)" by David Sedaris
- "Taste: My Life Through Food" by Stanley Tucci
- "Payback’s a Witch" by Lana Harper
- "Under the Whispering Door" by TJ Klune
- "Wonderland" by Zoje Stage
- "Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen
- "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney
- "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
- "Beneath the Moon: Fairy Tales, Myths, and Divine Stories from Around the World" by Yoshi Yoshitani
- "Once and Future Witches" by Alix E Harrow
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
