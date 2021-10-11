CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Top 10 best-selling books in Frederick: Oct. 4-10

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sgu65_0cNnsOg300
A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) Little Brown and Co.
  1. "A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)" by David Sedaris
  2. "Taste: My Life Through Food" by Stanley Tucci
  3. "Payback’s a Witch" by Lana Harper
  4. "Under the Whispering Door" by TJ Klune
  5. "Wonderland" by Zoje Stage
  6. "Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen
  7. "Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney
  8. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
  9. "Beneath the Moon: Fairy Tales, Myths, and Divine Stories from Around the World" by Yoshi Yoshitani
  10. "Once and Future Witches" by Alix E Harrow

Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
