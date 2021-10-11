CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evenings at Ease: Water, Energy, and Rural Kansas

By editor
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago

The next program in the Evenings at Ease series is Tuesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. central time. This online presentation will begin right at 7 o’clock, so please sign in 10 minutes early.

For decades, many rural counties in Kansas have experienced population decline. This is due in part to more efficient agricultural and industrial practices. Rex Buchanan explores the complex relationship between natural resources, renewable energy sources, public land access and population trends in both rural and urban areas. Economic impact and viability are important considerations when planning for the long-term future of Kansas, but this presentation encourages us to consider the value of our natural surroundings in securing the best future for generations to come.

Rex Buchanan is Director Emeritus of the Kansas Geological Survey and recently co-authored the Kansas Notable Book “Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills.” He has been a member of the Humanities Kansas Speakers Bureau since 2010.

JOIN OUR VIRTUAL PUBLIC PROGRAMS!

URL: meet.google.com/dir-jxcv-weh

Phone: 617-675-4444‬ / PIN: ‪541 313 197 5536‬#

[Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.]

The 2021 Evenings at Ease series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation with generous support from the Jeffcoat Foundation.

