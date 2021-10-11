CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Two men died after being hit by a car while running away from a crash scene in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

 4 days ago

On Saturday night, two men lost their lives after being hit by a car while they were running away on foot following an accident in Nashville.

The preliminary reports showed a Honda Civic collided with a Ford Fusion on I-24 East near I-440 on Saturday night. The reports further revealed that a Chevy SUV struck the owner and a passenger of the Honda Civic.

Two men died after being hit by a car while running away from a crash scene in Nashville

October 11, 2021

