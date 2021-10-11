Illinois Expands COVID-19 Testing in Schools

(Springfield, IL) — With more than a million tests for COVID-19 administered in Illinois schools, the state is planning to ramp up more testing. The state health department is partnering with the US Health and Human Services’ Midwest COVID-19 Testing Coordination Center to expand testing. As of this month, more than 400 school organizations have entered into agreements with Illinois for testing. The new effort is expected to help schools cope with the surge in demand for more testing.