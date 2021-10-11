CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State board of Education gets input on public education funding

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 5 days ago

The Illinois State Board of Education wants to hear from Illinoisans on where they should be spending money. ISBE is holding a series of hearings to allow for input on fiscal year 2023 state funding for public education. At the first hearing, Rebecca Wattleworth, a teacher in the Warrensburg-Latham school district, pleaded for $350 million dollars in evidence-based funding to get students back on track from the pandemic.

