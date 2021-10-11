Illinois State board of Education gets input on public education funding
The Illinois State Board of Education wants to hear from Illinoisans on where they should be spending money. ISBE is holding a series of hearings to allow for input on fiscal year 2023 state funding for public education. At the first hearing, Rebecca Wattleworth, a teacher in the Warrensburg-Latham school district, pleaded for $350 million dollars in evidence-based funding to get students back on track from the pandemic.www.vandaliaradio.com
