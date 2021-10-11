CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Illinois Records First Death Due to West Nile Virus This Year

By Todd Stapleton
 5 days ago

(Springfield, IL) — State health officials say Illinois has recorded is first fatality from West Nile virus this year with the death of a Will County resident. Illinois has so far recorded forty cases of the virus so far this year. Last year, the state recorded 42 case and four virus-related deaths. Health officials remind residents to use repellant when going outdoors and wear long-sleeved clothing until the first hard frost helps reduce the risk from West Nile.

