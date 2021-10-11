Mitchell Tenpenny Releasing ‘Naughty List,’ His First Full-Length Christmas Album

Lauren Alaina didn't waste any time after her run on American Idol. Just under five months later, she dropped her debut album, Wildflower; the record arrived on Oct. 11, 2011. After her second-place finish to Scotty McCreery during the TV singing competition's 10th season, Alaina signed with Universal Music Group (specifically, Mercury Nashville, Interscope Records and 19 Recordings). "Like My Mother Does," which Alaina sang during the Idol finale, became the album's first single, and while it only made it to the Top 40 on the country chart, it peaked in the Top 20 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

