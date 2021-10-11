CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell Tenpenny Releasing ‘Naughty List,’ His First Full-Length Christmas Album

By Courtney Carr
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mitchell Tenpenny is making a list and checking it twice — a naughty list to be precise. Tenpenny will release an eleven-track Christmas album on Oct. 29. In addition to penning a few of his own songs for the project, the country singer opted to include a healthy helping of holiday staples like "Jingle Bell Rock," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Joy to the World" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

MUSIC
MUSIC
MUSIC
Presque Isle, ME
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

