Okay, so this is a WHOA! headline of the day: “Gary LeVox Says Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Quit the Band.” Well, this is truly news to us. First, we had the chance to sit down with the band for a HUGE interview back in2019, right before Covid hit. Not long after that, it was announced they would be taking off on a “farewell tour” in 2020. Then, post-pandemic, they just decided in the wake of that cancelled tour, that they’d just go their separate ways. Okay, seemed a bit of a swerve, but whatever.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO