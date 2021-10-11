CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Lamb’: How the Nordic Folk Horror Film Pulled Off Its Outlandish Special Effects Twist

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrY2z_0cNnmgIb00

[Editor’s note: This interview contains major spoilers for the film “ Lamb .”]

The latest entry in A24 ’s evolving canon of European folk horror is “Lamb,” the feature directorial debut of Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson. In the vein of “The Witch” and a more dour “Midsommar,” Jóhannsson brings a moody sensibility to this disturbing fairy tale about a pair of shepherds, Maria and Ingvar ( Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason), who make a startling discovery in their barn one day: a half-human, half-lamb hybrid child.

The film is a visual effects feat as the baby is performed partly by actual children, with the VFX-engineered head of a lamb and puppeteers working in tandem. IndieWire spoke to the filmmaker and Stockholm-based visual effects supervisor Fredrik Nord about bringing this strange creature to life.

The film, as even Johannsson would argue, is far closer to a drama than outright horror, and that comes from the director’s own cinematic DNA. Before working as a special effects technician on films like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and as an electrician on Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah,” Jóhannsson studied filmmaking under Hungarian auteur Béla Tarr (“Satantango”). It’s a similarly austere, Eastern European aesthetic rigor Jóhannsson brings to “Lamb,” but with a special effects twist.

First, the story had to be sculpted courtesy of Icelandic poet, Oscar-nominated lyricist (“Dancer in the Dark”) and “The Northman” screenwriter Sjón, whom Jóhannsson said brought “mythical” elements of “folklore” to the film. Together, Jóhannsson and Sjón worked to keep the reveal of the lamb child a mystery (Ada, as she’s called, doesn’t appear until about a third of the way through the film), ultimately opting to show less of her in the final feature than in their initial drafts of the script.

“I had about 200 shots in my mind, but we had to cut it down to 70. It went even lower in the editing of the film,” said Jóhannsson. Originally, he imaged Ada as becoming increasingly verbal and testing her boundaries. But she is, after all, not the main character.

Still, an ambitious technical feint went into crafting Ada, including the hiring of at least 10 child actors of various age ranges, two puppeteers, and multiple visual effects professionals.

“This team did amazing things. When we were shooting, we started with puppets. Then we did the scene again with children. We worked with 10 children and four lambs. It was very time-consuming doing scenes that Ada was supposed to be in because we had to shoot so many elements,” Jóhannsson said.

In a given scene, the child actor would wear something best described as a green-screen swim cap (or, in other cases, more like a helmet, depending on the age of the actor), as in the finished movie, it’s mostly Ada’s lamb head we see on top of a small human body. In terms of casting the child stand-ins, Jóhannsson recruited children in ages ranging between six and 12 months and two to three years, with many children cast out of the Northern Iceland region where the film was shot.

As for the puppeteers, they’d find crafty places to hide. “For example, in the bedroom, they were under the crib,” Jóhannsson said.

“There were a lot of attempts to do puppets and real lamb composite shots, but it’s just a handful of shots. The majority, 90 or 100 shots or something, is CG,” said Fredrik Nord, who’s worked on films including “Her” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” That’s partly because wrangling the children involved adhering not only to child labor laws — most can only work a handful of hours in the day — but also because of things like naptime and getting easily distracted.

“In the beginning, the idea was for [Ada] to speak slightly. She wasn’t supposed to be fluent or anything, but she was trying to be, with whatever a lamb can be, and later on it was an artistic decision to have her silent during the movie,” Nord said. “We had to do a lot with the eyes and nostrils to show if she was agitated or scared.”

Another key element of the film audiences might not notice at first, though it’s certainly one that lends to the overall sense of prickly ominous portent wafting through the movie, is that every scene takes place in the daytime. That’s because at this particular time of year (“Lamb” shot in summer 2019), Iceland only has about two short hours of darkness a day.

“My [director of photography] and I spent so much time on set, sometimes we just slept there, because we were fighting the most beautiful light. Some of the scenes we did after midnight because you have this magical light, so soft and beautiful,” Jóhannsson said. “I like that when they are going to bed, it’s usually bright outside. When you come home, you come to bed, it’s also bright outside. Sometimes it’s just like a dream because you are so tired, but it’s always bright outside. It can be very weird.”

Jóhannsson said that shooting the film at this time of year was by design, as he wanted to subvert the visual style of most horror movies, where it’s so dark you can’t see very much. “The [daylight] can be more scary, when everybody can see you, and you can almost see everything,” he said.

An A24 release, “Lamb” is now playing in theaters.

As new movies open in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, IndieWire will continue to review them whenever possible. We encourage readers to follow the safety precautions provided by CDC and health authorities. Additionally, our coverage will provide alternative viewing options whenever they are available.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Béla Tarr
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
/Film

M. Night Shyamalan's Next Feature, Knock At The Cabin, Will Be Released In 2023

The previously untitled M. Night Shyamalan film for Universal Pictures has been given both a title and an official release date according to an exclusive report from Deadline. "Knock at the Cabin" will be Shyamalan's 15th feature and will be released in theaters on Friday, February 3, 2023. This date is a move from its original plan of February 17, 2023, which would have put the film up against Disney's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Nothing has been revealed yet regarding the plot, but it's safe to assume this will be another thriller as part of his continued relationship with Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambs#Feature Film#Horror Film#A24#Vfx#Hungarian#Eastern European#Icelandic
NME

Jung Ho-yeon says filming ‘Squid Game’ was “actually terrifying”

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about how it felt to film the hit Netflix original series. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, the model-turned-actress spoke about her experience on the set of the popular South Korean drama series, from the “most memorable” moments to times where she felt real fear.
WORLD
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry Comes Out Swinging in Trailer for Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’

Netflix released the first trailer for Halle Berry’s upcoming directorial debut Bruised on Thursday. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb and produced by, among others, Basil Iwanyk (John Wick, Sicario), the story follows Berry’s Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter who has a fall from grace and leaves the sport. Working as a cleaner and with a surprise — Manny (Danny Boyd Jr.), the son she gave up as an infant — on her doorstep, the down-on-her-luck Justice is still boiling with rage over her lost past life. But when she’s persuaded to participate in a brutal underground organized fight by her manager and...
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Best Books on Horror Movies: Directors, Iconic Characters, and Special Effects

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There’s something exhilaratingly terrifying about horror movies that keep audiences coming back for more, no matter how gory or how scary they may be. If you love horror films, or really anything related to Halloween and the dark arts, then you’ll want to dive into our list of spine-chilling books that share the details behind iconic characters, directors, writers, and special effects of the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Jigoku (1960) - Reviewed

Japanese film director Nobou Nakagawa, best known for his folk horror influenced Japanese thrillers made between the 1950s and 60s, had already built up a formidable oeuvre before arriving upon his gargantuan 1960s horror epic Jigoku aka Hell or The Sinners of Hell. Though arriving on the heels of such Japanese genre classics as the anthological Kwaidan and the erotic ghost story horror Onibaba, the film was unique at the time for being significantly more graphic in terms of blood and gore than any other Japanese horror film up to that point.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4. Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape. In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy