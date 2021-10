He is only 10 years old, but Mason Ausra has his own pumpkin business. The 10 year old, wants you to come check it out tomorrow, Sunday, October 3rd. Mason’s 2nd Annual Harvest Festival is happening at his business location. There will be pumpkins, of course. There will also be vendors, baby animals for sale, a photographer and candy. Mason started his pumpkin business 4 years ago when he was just 6 years old. He has grown and sold so many pumpkins that last year he had to buy pumpkins from another grower to keep up with demand. You can check out Mason’s 2nd Annual Harvest Festival and his business at 56450 California Road in Dowagiac.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO