Ranking ALL the 50th Anniversary Treats in Animal Kingdom

Disney World’s 50th anniversary brought us a TON of new food items!. And some of those items are a bit wild — like a drink with an octopus tentacle and a giant martini glass filled with ice cream and topped with a Mickey pretzel. Disney is truly going all out for its big birthday! And, the food is spread out across the 4 theme parks, so you can try special items at all of them. We’ve tried a lot of these new items at Animal Kingdom since the 50th anniversary kicked off, and now it’s time to give you our rankings!