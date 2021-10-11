Why You Should Probably (STILL!) Check On Your Southwest Flight Right Now
We’ve seen a lot of issues with travel this year, as airlines attempt to keep up with the increase in demand after such a long time with low traffic. Spirit Airlines had difficulties with staffing and scheduling earlier this year, but recently Southwest Airlines has been the focus of attention. Southwest cancelled LOTS of flights over this past weekend, and it seems that their cancellations are continuing into the week.www.disneyfoodblog.com
