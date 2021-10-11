CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Should Probably (STILL!) Check On Your Southwest Flight Right Now

By Sara McOmber
disneyfoodblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve seen a lot of issues with travel this year, as airlines attempt to keep up with the increase in demand after such a long time with low traffic. Spirit Airlines had difficulties with staffing and scheduling earlier this year, but recently Southwest Airlines has been the focus of attention. Southwest cancelled LOTS of flights over this past weekend, and it seems that their cancellations are continuing into the week.

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
Uber will now track your flight and wait for you at the airport

Uber is introducing options meant to ease airport-pickup headaches. Travelers who reserve rides in advance can now choose at two dozen U.S. airports to have the app keep track of flight information and automatically update reservations if a plane is early or delayed. Drivers will also wait up to an hour if passengers aren’t ready to go straight to their vehicle after landing.
Why You Shouldn’t Book Southwest or American Airlines This Holiday Season

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. First of all, I have a love/hate relationship with all the airlines including Southwest (SWA) and American (AA) so I’m not picking on them. I will also probably still book flights on AA since I have top tier elite status with them so getting free upgrades and free checked bags is worth the risk. But for those who don’t have elite status and aren’t flexible with travel plans, then you probably shouldn’t book Southwest or American Airlines this holiday season.
Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations Reduced After Massive Weekend Disruptions

Over the weekend and lasting into Monday, Southwest Airlines canceled a substantial number of flights. Between the three days, the airline cancelled more than 2,000 flights. Just what are things looking like now? We’ve got a bit of an update. Thus far, on October 12th, Southwest has only cancelled 87...
‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Speculatively Transfer Your Miles (And 1 Time You Should)

Flexible miles are almost too good to be true. Cardholders can earn and accumulate miles long before they need them, only deciding which travel partner is best for their needs when they’re ready to book. There’s no commitment involved, other than picking a bank currency to begin with, but even then you can’t really go wrong. All four major credit card currencies offer strong redemption options.
