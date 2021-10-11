Red Cross blood drives scheduled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Leaders from across the community are coming together to address the child care crisis in Reno County. "We saw in 2020, a lot of providers close down," said Denice Gilliland-Burbank, community impact coordinator at United Way of Reno County. "We recently had a center close. We are very short on child care. We have come together as a group to try to solve this problem in our community with community resources that we already have."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO