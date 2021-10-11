CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Red Cross blood drives scheduled

 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Red Cross will host several blood drives in the coming weeks. In Reno County, blood drives will be held Oct. 12 from 12:15 until 6:00 p.m. at the Center Amish Mennonite Church; Oct. 20 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. At the Pretty Prairie Middle School in Pretty Prairie; Oct. 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center; Oct. 23 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church and finally, Oct. 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

