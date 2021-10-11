Las Vegas police find missing 13-year-old who vanished near airport

Las Vegas police said Monday they’ve located a 13-year-old boy who vanished near McCarron International Airport. Michael Carter was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near McCarran International Airport, according to a Sunday night news release. Police initially said Michael may be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black shorts and a dark colored backpack. He is about 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, police said.