BREAKING: VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON SOUTH 6TH STREET EXTENSION
UPDATE: South 6th Street Extension is open in both directions once again. One woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Indiana Fire Association Rescue Squad and other emergency officials are right now on the scene of a vehicle accident on South 6th Street Extension south of Indian Springs Road. Initial scanner reports say one person was injured in the crash. Expect some traffic delays as you approach the accident scene.www.wdadradio.com
