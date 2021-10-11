CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

This Beach Wedding in Cancun Was Chic From Beginning to End

greenweddingshoes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens when you combine minimalism with a boho concept and a killer beach in Mexico? A fabulous wedding, of course! Nizuc Resort & Spa in sunny Mexico was the perfect venue for this effortlessly glam couple. Calming neutral and earthy green tones with florals from Vanessa Jaimes played a huge role in making Janelle and Martin’s wedding feel organic, yet full of life. The happy couple worked closely with the team at Love On Top Weddings to create the perfect event – even when separated by different countries!

greenweddingshoes.com

