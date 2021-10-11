CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon sign up for another year at the helm of Nine's Today show after triumphant ratings beat Seven's Sunrise for the first time in three years

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon will be back for another year of the Today show, according to a new report.

The Daily Telegraph claimed on Monday that the pair had been spotted visiting accountant Anthony Bell, sparking talk they were renegotiating their contract.

The paper went on to reveal that an alleged source confirmed the co-hosts 'have been secured by Nine for at least another year'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngcVt_0cNnZPm900
Doing well: Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon will be back for another year of the Today show, according to a new report. Both pictured 

Nine's Today show has beaten Seven's Sunrise in the breakfast show ratings for eight weeks.

Today first claimed a ratings victory on September 15 after pulling in 248,000 metro viewers, while Sunrise lagged behind with 237,000.

Sunrise executives are said to be holding 'crisis talks' at the network's Sydney headquarters as they plan a series of 'drastic measures' to reclaim the ratings crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CV22_0cNnZPm900
Back on: The paper went on to reveal that an alleged source confirmed the co-hosts 'have been secured by Nine for at least another year'

'The gap has been narrowing for a while, and while Seven relaxed and dropped their guard, Nine came along and pipped them at the post!' an insider told Woman's Day.

'No one saw this coming, least of all Nat and Kochie who thought they were cruising to their fourth year in a row as number one,' they added.

Seven is apparently hoping to beat Today at its own game by airing more interesting and edgy content that will spark debate on social media - a tactic for which Karl and Allison are well known.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjrST_0cNnZPm900
Ratings: Nine's Today show has beaten Seven's Sunrise in the breakfast show ratings for eight weeks. Pictured: Sunrise hosts: Natalie Barr and David 'Kochie' Koch 

In June, Karl and Allison told TV Week that beginning their tenure during the catastrophic bushfires - followed by the Covid pandemic - was 'the best thing' for the relaunched show.

'The focus was the story, as opposed to us and our relationship,' Allison said.

Karl, meanwhile, described the timing as 'probably the best thing for us to try to cement what we were going to be to the Australian public'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lqaqj_0cNnZPm900
Crisis? Sunrise executives are said to be holding 'crisis talks' at the network's Sydney headquarters as they plan a series of 'drastic measures' to reclaim the ratings crown

