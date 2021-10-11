Marlene Merriam
A Memorial Mass for Marlene Merriam, 81, of Belmond, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond. A Rosary Prayer Service will begin at 4:15 p.m. and a Vigil Prayer Service will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday prior to visitation. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Corwith.kiow.com
