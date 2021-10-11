Weather May Be Troublesome for Harvesting This Week

Another soggy week last week, with very few windows for field work. This week we string together longer periods of dry weather, but the question lingers as to how long it will take for conditions to be fit to return to harvest. We picked up a lot of moisture in the past 10 days to 2 weeks, and that is creating a lot of mud. We start the weekend with lingering rains for the first part of Saturday but should start to get clouds to break Saturday afternoon and evening. We expect full sun Sunday through at least Wednesday. After a cool start to this period on Saturday (we can actually see the coolest air that we have seen in a while in here for morning lows Sunday morning), we see temperatures warming Sunday through Wednesday with good evaporation and drying. Evaporation should work closer to .2” per day through the period, with temps mostly normal to above normal.

