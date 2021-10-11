CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather May Be Troublesome for Harvesting This Week

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the bean harvest just over halfway done and corn fields just beginning to be worked, there is concern by farmers about how much time they have to complete the task. This week may slow things down according to Meteorologist Brook Hagenhoff of the National Weather Service. While we may...

kiow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A Weekend Of Fall-Like Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! It’s a mild start to our morning with lows in the mid-60s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today will be the last warm day of the week with highs nearing 80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Ahead of an approaching cold front, we will get some light scattered showers. The bulk of the rain arrives late tonight and through the morning Saturday. We may get a few rumbles of thunder, but it doesn’t look like any football games will get pushed to Saturday morning because of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtvbam.com

Harvest hampered by soggy weather, drier conditions expected this weekend

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It just won’t stop raining in Branch County and the soggy weather has literally bogged down the harvesting of crops. Friday’s wet weather means rain has now been recorded in Branch County on seven out of the last nine days, on 10 out of the last 14 days and on 14 out of the last 25 days.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvesting
95.3 MNC

Harvest Weather Forecast: Dry Weather Returns, But How Long Will it Take to Dry Down?

Another soggy week last week, with very few windows for field work. This week we string together longer periods of dry weather, but the question lingers as to how long it will take for conditions to be fit to return to harvest. We picked up a lot of moisture in the past 10 days to 2 weeks, and that is creating a lot of mud. We start the weekend with lingering rains for the first part of Saturday but should start to get clouds to break Saturday afternoon and evening. We expect full sun Sunday through at least Wednesday. After a cool start to this period on Saturday (we can actually see the coolest air that we have seen in a while in here for morning lows Sunday morning), we see temperatures warming Sunday through Wednesday with good evaporation and drying. Evaporation should work closer to .2” per day through the period, with temps mostly normal to above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
Chiloquin (OR) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Chiloquin

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chiloquin: Friday, October 15: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 16: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 17: Light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely then
CHILOQUIN, OR
Creston News Advertiser

Despite the dry weather, harvest is doing well

For all the attention this summer had for being dry, there was still enough rain to make area, and much of Iowa’s corn and soybean crops worth pursuing. “Look at Creston, it may have had a little better luck with those rains,” said Drey LyBarger, a manager at Gavilon Grain in Creston. “You go closer to Winterset and I-80, it was tougher.”
CRESTON, IA
hoosieragtoday.com

Harvest Weather Forecast: Dry Weather Returns, But How Long Will it Take to Dry Down?

Another soggy week last week, with very few windows for field work. This week we string together longer periods of dry weather, but the question lingers as to how long it will take for conditions to be fit to return to harvest. We picked up a lot of moisture in the past 10 days to 2 weeks, and that is creating a lot of mud. We start the weekend with lingering rains for the first part of Saturday but should start to get clouds to break Saturday afternoon and evening. We expect full sun Sunday through at least Wednesday. After a cool start to this period on Saturday (we can actually see the coolest air that we have seen in a while in here for morning lows Sunday morning), we see temperatures warming Sunday through Wednesday with good evaporation and drying. Evaporation should work closer to .2” per day through the period, with temps mostly normal to above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Stormy Saturday Afternoon Brings In Seasonal Temperatures For Early Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Afternoon highs are still on track to soar 10 to 15 degrees above normal this afternoon.  We should see a mix of sun and clouds making it a beautiful Friday afternoon. Saturday starts off sunny, but clouds will quickly increase as the day gets underway.  Winds are expected to kick up and rain chances increase after 2 p.m. Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop as an expansive cold front crosses the region. Isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out, with that said some storms could be gusty prompting damaging winds.  Rain and storms should wrap after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Behind this front, temperatures and humidity levels will rapidly plummet. We go from highs in the 80s on Saturday to 60s on Sunday with a gusty northwest wind. Cool and crisp fall conditions will prevail into early next week. FRIDAY – Mostly to Partly Sunny and Very Warm, Humid. High 83. SATURDAY — Very Warm, Humid. PM  Showers and T-Storms. High 80. SUNDAY — Partly Sunny, Blustery and Much Cooler. High 63. MONDAY — Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 64 TUESDAY — Sunny and Beautiful. High 68.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy