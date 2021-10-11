How to Discuss Money with Your Significant Other

When we think of money and relationships, there is often a negative connotation. Maybe it’s because what to do on date night is a way sexier topic than finance or maybe because one of the leading reasons marriages end in divorce is due to disagreements over money. But it doesn’t have to be a sensitive or controversial subject; if you lay the groundwork and have honest conversations, setting financial goals can be something that brings you and your partner closer together instead of something that pushes you apart.