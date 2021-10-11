Rochester Credit Unions Lending a Hand for CU Forward Day in Minnesota

Planning ahead for Thanksgiving is always something that you should do. But this year you may want to do it even earlier- like now. I'm sure you have seen all of the news about shipping issues, getting products where they need to go. Mostly because there aren't workers to unload products, or drivers to get them where they need to go. Transportation issues have been an ongoing problem since the beginning of the pandemic, and it has continued now for almost two years. Supplies are just sitting in warehouses in some cases, and can't get to the stores.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO