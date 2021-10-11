CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Burgess is left inconsolable while talking about his love for his brothers and children after writing a 'death letter' on SAS Australia

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Sam Burgess broke down in uncontrollable tears after writing a 'death letter' to his family on Monday's episode of SAS Australia.

The 32-year-old former rugby league footballer knew it would be an emotional task, and forewarned his fellow recruits as he stepped up to speak.

'Oh my God. I apologise in advance if I get emotional,' he said, before clearing his throat and reading his letter aloud.

Emotional: Sam Burgess broke down in uncontrollable tears after writing a 'death letter' to his family on Monday's episode of SAS Australia

As explained by chief instructor Ant Middleton, the morbid task sees SAS soldiers writing one final letter before a mission, which will be delivered to their loved ones in the event they are killed in action.

Addressing the letter to his 'best friend' and mother, Julie, Sam broke down as he spoke about his beloved brothers, Luke, Thomas and George.

'To Luke, Thomas and George, my three brothers. I love you with all of my heart and soul,' he said between floods of tears.

Tears ahead: The 32-year-old former rugby league footballer knew it would be an emotional task, and forewarned his fellow recruits as he stepped up to speak

'Not a day goes by that I have not felt you by my side, and my breath and food that I taste, the laughs that I've shared, but most importantly, the centre of my heart.'

Unable to speak, an emotional Sam stood in front of his fellow recruits and openly wept, wiping tears from his eyes.

He continued: 'Keep pushing your boundaries and you'll be surprised how far you go. You're the three most amazing men. Be strong, be kind.'

Getting upset: Addressing the letter to his 'best friend' and mother, Julie, Sam broke down as he spoke about his beloved brothers, Luke, Thomas and George

He then moved onto his two young children, daughter Poppy, four, and son Billy, two, who he shares with his ex-wife, Phoebe Burgess.

'From the taste in your favourite food to the salty taste in your tears, that's me. I'll live on through you both in every which way...' he sobbed.

'You can find me anywhere if you look hard enough. You're my last thought and my last breath, but most importantly, I'll be in your hearts forever.

'To Luke, Thomas and George, my three brothers. I love you with all of my heart and soul,' he said between floods of tears. Pictured with his brothers
'You can find me anywhere if you look hard enough. You're my last thought and my last breath, but most importantly, I'll be in your hearts forever,' he told his children, daughter Poppy, four, and son Billy, two

'Be kind, be strong, be there for each other. Be fair and be wise. Care for one another and follow your hearts. But most of all, believe in yourselves like your father does so I'll live forever. Love you.'

Sam later said that's he's 'learnt to feel things' during his time on SAS Australia, and admitted he's become more emotional.

'I'm striving to be a better role model for my kids, for my brothers, for my family... All my wrongdoings, all my errors I've made over the past 12 to 18 months. I'm making amends now,' he explained.

SAS Australia continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven

Growth: Sam later said that's he's 'learnt to feel things' during his time on SAS Australia, and admitted he's become more emotional

