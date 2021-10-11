CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden signs proclamation to commemorate Indigenous Peoples' Day

 4 days ago

MSNBC

Why Democrats need to strike ‘emotional core’ to sell Biden agenda

As Democrats navigate two massive pieces of legislation through Capitol Hill, the impact of those bills is getting lost on millions of Americans. Anat Shenker-Osorio tells Lawrence O’Donnell that bullet points and policy proposals are important, but if you want people to come to your cause, the arguments must be “attractive.”Oct. 15, 2021.
Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
Robert Gibbs: The Virginia governor’s race is 'a big deal for the Biden agenda' psychologically

Robert Gibbs, former White House Press Secretary of the Obama Administration, and Doug Heye, former RNC Communications Director, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the gubernatorial race in Virginia and the importance the outcome will have on the Democratic party. "It's important as a state going forward, but I also think psychologically it’s going to be a big deal for the Biden agenda," says Gibbs. "This might be a psychological push the Democrats need to get something done," says Heye.Oct. 14, 2021.
Biden’s Presidential Approval Ratings Declining

The so-named most popular President in our country’s history is now facing some nasty new approval ratings. The President now stands at 43% approval and 53% disapproval in the poll, which was conducted Sept. 1-17. That’s down from a 49%-48% approval/disapproval rating in Gallup’s Aug. 2-17 survey. The president stood at 56%-42% disapproval in Gallup’s June poll. Now the media is trying to blame the drastic decline of his approval rates on Covid-19. Not focusing on the more obvious reasons like our ever-growing gasoline shortage in our country. As we watch our gas prices almost double and almost no gas station anywhere that doesn’t have at least two pumps that are out of service. Another reason the country is feeling insecure about how our president’s ability to run our country is how he poorly dealt with the situation in Afghanistan. Not only was he and his whole staff informed that pulling troops out of Afghanistan would lead to massive terrorist uprisings, but also left 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment including, M4A1s, M16s, various types of sidearms, multiple Humvees with machine guns attached to them, stealth drones, attack helicopters of all kinds, and also a few tanks. All of this was left up for grabs for the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Then he abandoned hundreds of Americans and other Afghani men and women who helped with security and intelligence. He also left thousands of innocent men, women, and children who wanted to escape to America up for grabs for the Taliban to capture, torture, and then brutally murder. And his response when he’s asked about the situation he either said he takes “no responsibility” or he just simply turned around and walks away. Then also a drag on his approval polls is the crash of our stock market. During his Presidency the stock market dropped by 777.68 points, yet again he takes absolutely no responsibility somehow finding a way to place the blame on the previous President Donald J. Trump, saying how Trump and his tax-cutting and his handling of the government’s spending doomed him for a stock market crash. Even though the stock market did not crash and the unemployment did not skyrocket until he raised taxes, raised unemployment wages, and removed all Trump restrictions on Government spending. Then there’s his inability to speak a coherent sentence in English for more than a couple of seconds. He stumbles more than a half-paralyzed man going down a flight of stairs. Then there’s the forgetting where he’s at. He once thought he was in “Kingswood community center” then stated, “actually that’s the one down I used to work at, that’s a joke I didn’t know where we were.” So maybe the people’s distrust in our President’s cognitive ability to run our country is valid on many levels. It is a little concerning that his ability to cognitively do anything is dropping very fast.
Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
Biden’s Supreme Court commission isn’t ready to save our democracy

The commission President Joe Biden created to look into possible reforms to the Supreme Court came back with its initial findings on Thursday. The draft documents, described as "discussion materials" for the commission's public meeting on Friday, are excessively even-handed in their tone and fail to meet the urgency of the moment.
GOP Senate hopeful cancels event following swastika controversy

In July 2016, Donald Trump borrowed an anti-Semitic image from a racist social-media account to attack Hillary Clinton. When this sparked a controversy, the Republican candidate tried to pretend that the star of David he'd used was actually just a star from a sheriff's badge. This was, of course, utterly...
Biden critics prepare to blame him for delayed holiday deliveries

At Wednesday's White House press briefing, a reporter questioned press secretary Jen Psaki on how supply-chain issues may affect the holiday shopping season. She explained that the Biden administration has been working for months to address bottlenecks, but the presidential spokesperson wasn't prepared to make predictions. The reporter added, "Can...
D.C. Dispatch: Biden plans reinstatement of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Welcome to the D.C. Dispatch, your weekly roundup of Iowa’s politicians in D.C. This week was relatively quiet in D.C., as both the House and Senate were in recess, aside from a Tuesday vote on the debt ceiling. Here’s what you need to know from this week: Iowa Republicans kept talking about the southern border […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Biden plans reinstatement of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Biden to meet Pope Francis to discuss climate change and support for poor

President Joe Biden will meet with Pope Francis later this month for a discussion on how the US and the Vatican can work together on issues ranging from climate change to bettering treatment of the poor, the White House said on Thursday.A statement from press secretary Jen Psaki indicated that the conversation would cover “efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor”.The meeting will take place on 29 October, two days before the US is set to take part in the 2021 United Nations Climate...
