Energy Industry

Chevron commits to net zero by 2050

By Sam Tabahriti
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevron has set a target to cut certain types of upstream gas emissions to net zero by 2050, joining a list of energy companies taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint. The organisation has issued an updated climate change resilience report that adopts a 2050 net-zero aspiration for upstream Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Major miners commit to net-zero Scope 1, 2 GHG emissions by 2050

A group of 28 mining companies, including some of the biggest names in the sector, committed to net-zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2050 or sooner on 5 October. Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from sources controlled by an organization. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions associated with the purchase of power, steam, heat, or cooling.
Alcoa plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

Alcoa Corp. recently announced a plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions companywide by 2050. The plan applies to direct and indirect emissions and aligns with the company’s sustainably strategy. It also complements targets to reduce direct and indirect GHG emissions from alumina refining by 50 percent by 2030 and aluminum smelting by 30 percent by 2025 based on 2015 baselines.
Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set of rails.”The Paris-based international organization said Wednesday in its annual world energy outlook that great strides have been made to move away from fossil fuels by relying on more wind and solar energy, while electric vehicles are setting sales records. But the economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic...
Journey to Net Zero

VMware is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions for our operations and supply chain by 2030 as part of our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy. Our net zero goal builds on approved science-based targets and expands the scope of our climate commitments to enable employees, customers and partners to act even as the definition of a net zero future evolves.
The Energy Transition Is in Full Swing. It's Not Happening Fast Enough

Even if you follow these things closely, it can be hard to understand where the world’s fight against climate change stands. On the one hand, news abounds of the clean energy revolution, as wind farms and solar panels pop up in communities across the globe and automakers promise to go electric . On the other hand, scientists continue to warn that fossil fuels have placed the planet and everyone who lives on it on an unavoidable collision course with catastrophe.
Cheniere Energy signs 13-year LNG supply deal with ENN

Cheniere Energy, through its subsidiary Cheniere Marketing, has signed a deal with a unit of China’s natural gas distribution company ENN Natural Gas to supply LNG. Under the sale and purchase agreement (SPA), Cheniere Marketing will supply approximately 0.9 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG on a free-on-board basis to ENN LNG (Singapore).
Occidental to sell two Ghana offshore fields for $750m

Occidental Petroleum has agreed to divest its interests in two fields offshore Ghana to Kosmos Energy and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), for $750m. To purchase Occidental’s interests in the Jubilee and TEN offshore fields, GNPC agreed to pay $200m and Kosmos Energy will pay $550m. Kosmos Energy has acquired...
Sabine Pass II LNG Liquefaction Terminal, US

Located in Louisiana in the US, the Sabine Pass II LNG liquefaction terminal is operated by Sabine Pass Liquefaction. The terminal started operations in 2016 and is owned by Cheniere Energy. The Sabine Pass II LNG Liquefaction terminal receives feed gas from Marcellus and Utica shales. With five trains, the...
Get ready: heating bills could rise 30% this year

Heating bills for homes that use natural gas in the U.S. are expected to spike 30% this winter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In a press release issued Thursday, the EIA said that natural gas households – close to half of the homes in the U.S., according to the Associated Press – will see an increase in costs along with a 6% jump in electric heating, a 43% jump in heating oil prices and a 54% jump in propane costs compared to last year.
Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday.Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.A higher...
Gorgon LNG Liquefaction Terminal, Australia

Located in Western Australia in Australia, the Gorgon LNG liquefaction terminal is operated by Chevron Australia. The terminal started operations in 2016 and is owned by Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas, Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings, and Chubu Electric Power. The Gorgon LNG liquefaction terminal...
EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
