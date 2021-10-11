Rochester Credit Unions Lending a Hand for CU Forward Day in Minnesota

For all the newbies to the state of Minnesota, Welcome. I question everyone on the reason why they moved to the state because I'm not sure if you are aware of this but it gets so cold here that our nose hairs freeze. #TrueStory. Now, I know that you are wondering, deep inside, when the snow is going to arrive. You've heard that it is coming but for anyone who is a Type A person, a date would be super helpful. Let me just tell ya...anytime. In fact, 12 years ago, it snowed today, on October 12th. It did 2 years ago too!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO