Active cases fall off in Door County

Door County saw more cases of COVID-19 crop up over the weekend, but that was offset by the number of recoveries. Fifty-two of the 164 tests given out since last Thursday came back positive. Despite that, the number of active cases went down by 12 to 465. It is the first time in weeks where the active case count actually decreased rather than increase with the number of new positive tests. The number of total ever hospitalized and deaths also held steady at 138 and 31 respectively.