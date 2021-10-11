CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 key takeaways from Eagles' Week 5 comeback win over the Panthers

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Btu9_0cNnLy7M00

The Eagles host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers In week 6, and they’ll do it after avoiding falling to 1-4 following a hard-fought come-from-behind win over the Panthers in Carolina.

It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was important and defining for several members of the Eagles.

Here are five key takeaways from Week 5.

1. Hurts continues to establish himself

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xNW4_0cNnLy7M00
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Winning is all that truly matters in the NFL and regardless of critics questioning his arm strength or accuracy, the second-year quarterback never folds. After a lackluster first half, Hurts finished 22-for-37 passing for 198 yards, with one interception, while also logging two rushing touchdowns on nine carries for 30 yards.

2. Hargrave Defensive Player of the Year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IQDf_0cNnLy7M00
Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (97) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The award is for the top defender in the NFL and regardless of how the Eagles finish out record-wise, Hargrave is on his way to an All-Pro season and possible post-season award votes.

Through five games, Hargrave has logged 25 total tackles, 6 sacks, and 6 tackles for loss.

Hargrave is the first Eagle to record 6.0+ sacks through five games since Jason Babin in 2011 (7.0). He is also just the fifth NFL DT to do so since 2000, joining Aaron Donald in 2020 (7.5), Geno Atkins in 2018 (6.0) and 2012 (6.0), La’Roi Glover in 2000 (6.0), and Warren Sapp in 2000 (6.5).

3. Jonathan Gannon saved his job?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAHRy_0cNnLy7M00

It’s probably too early for such talk, but after the Birds surrendered 83 points over the past two games and with reports of Nick Sirianni being unhappy, Jonathan Gannon adjusted, and his defense held the Panthers to 18 points at home.

4. Jordan Mailata conundrum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYk0K_0cNnLy7M00
October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson is dealing with personal issues and with him missing the last two games, Jordan Mailata returned and was inserted in at right tackle. After signing a huge contract extension to play left tackle, Mailata should only be playing left tackle.

Jack Driscoll is a serviceable right tackle in place of Johnson and Andre Dillard’s status as a first-round pick shouldn’t cancel out Philadelphia putting the best five linemen on the field in the proper positions.

5. Eagles have 5 scores wiped out this season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9qPa_0cNnLy7M00
Philadelphia Eagles’ Greg Ward in action durning an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The team had another touchdown wiped out by a Greg Ward penalty and at some point, Aaron Moorehead has to be responsible for his position group not understanding the difference between a pick-play and pass interference. Create the space for DeVonta Smith and then proceed into your route or just stop.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Devonta Smith
phillysportsnetwork.com

Fletcher Cox reveals what Nick Sirianni told the Eagles after week 2 loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a disappointing loss in week 2, falling to the San Francisco 49ers despite plenty of chances to turn things around and secure the win. This leaves the team with a 1-1 record heading into their first prime time game of the season and it just so happens to be against their fiercest rival – the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts has played like a franchise QB early in his career when compared to Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz

There was a point earlier this year when phones continued to buzz, setting off notifications about the latest rumors surrounding the Eagles and their quarterback position. Stories began to come out before the season questioning whether Jalen Hurts and his potential to be the franchise quarterback, with names like Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson being floated around in what sounded like a fantasy football wish list.
NFL
New York Post

Buccaneers, Tom Brady clip Eagles but lose Richard Sherman

PHILADELPHIA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling victories. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Buccaneers#Panthers#American Football#Birds
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Still Furious With New Taunting Rule After Eagles-Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles were making a furious comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but all their momentum came crashing down because of a ridiculous taunting call from the officiating crew. After the Eagles cut the Buccaneers’ lead to six points, Eagles defensive end Genard Avery tackled Buccaneers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Panthers' Keys to the Game vs Eagles

The Carolina Panthers are set to return home on Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles and wash away the loss to the Dallas Cowboys a week ago. It's Friday, which means it's time to look at the three keys to the game for the Panthers. Run the ball at will.
NFL
FanSided

5 keys to victory for the Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles in Week 5

Panthers -4.5 What are some keys to victory for the Carolina Panthers as they look to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5?. Well, that was certainly not the outcome any Carolina Panthers fan wanted on Sunday, but living in the past is no way to be a winning football team.
NFL
goeags.com

No. 6 Eagles Mount Fourth Quarter Comeback in Win over No. 4 Montana

It was another instant classic between the Eastern Washington University football team and the University of Montana tonight (Oct. 2) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. The No. 6 Eagles were down 21-10 entering the final quarter of play and outscored the Grizzlies 24-7 in the final 15 minutes to win 34-28. With the victory, Eastern Washington improves to 5-0 (2-0 Big Sky Conference) on the year, equaling its best start in program history since 1984, and handing Montana its first loss of the year (3-1, 1-1). "It was one of those classic, in the moment games that is an instant classic right away. At the end of the day, there were a lot of plays on both sides of the ball between two awesome teams. We were playing on our home field with awesome fans on both sides. Like I've said many times, it's unfortunate that somebody has to lose in this game. We knew it was going to be back-and-forth and they had the upper hand in the first half. We kind of held it together, and our defense played outstanding and the offense got points when they needed to get points," said head coachAaron Best. "We gave up the late kick return to kind of give the game a little bit more of a twist when we were up 10, and they grabbed momentum at that point. Again, number three (Eric Barriere) without a doubt showed why he's the best player in America at our level. There's no argument, there is zero argument. We heard all week that they'd only given up two touchdowns and our guys were up for the challenge. At the end of the day, when those things are said, those don't go on the bulletin board those things are just remembered."
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy