5 key takeaways from Eagles' Week 5 comeback win over the Panthers

The Eagles host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers In week 6, and they’ll do it after avoiding falling to 1-4 following a hard-fought come-from-behind win over the Panthers in Carolina.

It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was important and defining for several members of the Eagles.

Here are five key takeaways from Week 5.

1. Hurts continues to establish himself

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Winning is all that truly matters in the NFL and regardless of critics questioning his arm strength or accuracy, the second-year quarterback never folds. After a lackluster first half, Hurts finished 22-for-37 passing for 198 yards, with one interception, while also logging two rushing touchdowns on nine carries for 30 yards.

2. Hargrave Defensive Player of the Year?

Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (97) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The award is for the top defender in the NFL and regardless of how the Eagles finish out record-wise, Hargrave is on his way to an All-Pro season and possible post-season award votes.

Through five games, Hargrave has logged 25 total tackles, 6 sacks, and 6 tackles for loss.

Hargrave is the first Eagle to record 6.0+ sacks through five games since Jason Babin in 2011 (7.0). He is also just the fifth NFL DT to do so since 2000, joining Aaron Donald in 2020 (7.5), Geno Atkins in 2018 (6.0) and 2012 (6.0), La’Roi Glover in 2000 (6.0), and Warren Sapp in 2000 (6.5).

3. Jonathan Gannon saved his job?

It’s probably too early for such talk, but after the Birds surrendered 83 points over the past two games and with reports of Nick Sirianni being unhappy, Jonathan Gannon adjusted, and his defense held the Panthers to 18 points at home.

4. Jordan Mailata conundrum

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson is dealing with personal issues and with him missing the last two games, Jordan Mailata returned and was inserted in at right tackle. After signing a huge contract extension to play left tackle, Mailata should only be playing left tackle.

Jack Driscoll is a serviceable right tackle in place of Johnson and Andre Dillard’s status as a first-round pick shouldn’t cancel out Philadelphia putting the best five linemen on the field in the proper positions.

5. Eagles have 5 scores wiped out this season

Philadelphia Eagles’ Greg Ward in action durning an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The team had another touchdown wiped out by a Greg Ward penalty and at some point, Aaron Moorehead has to be responsible for his position group not understanding the difference between a pick-play and pass interference. Create the space for DeVonta Smith and then proceed into your route or just stop.