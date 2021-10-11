CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaser Poster For New SCREAM Movie

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first poster for the new SCREAM movie has arrived. The film hits theaters JANUARY 14, 2022. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group Present A Project X Entertainment Production A Radio Silence Film “Scream”. DIRECTED BY Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett. EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre,...

www.ramascreen.com

ramascreen.com

Here's The Official Trailer For The New SCREAM

Paramount has released this official trailer for #ScreamMovie. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group Present. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
PARAMOUNT, CA
TODAY.com

Kristen Stewart and ‘Spencer’ cast step into limelight in eye-catching new movie posters

We’re getting a new look at the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, “Spencer.”. A quintet of new posters of the film’s stars in their roles have been shared, featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall as Major Gregory Alistair, Sally Hawkins as Diana’s royal dresser and Sean Harris as royal chef Darren McGrady.
MOVIES
106.3 Cowboy Country

'Scream' First Images and Poster Debut Ahead of Trailer

That’s the new tagline of the brand new Scream. It’s just called Scream, even though it is technically the fourth sequel to the original Wes Craven Scream that redefined the slasher movie by acknowledging all of the genre’s most tired clichés. Craven passed away in 2015 so this new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in his place. (Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is an executive producer on the new project.)
MOVIES
thisis50.com

Scream | Official Trailer (2022 Movie)

Do you like scary movies? Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamMovie, only in theatres January 14, 2022. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

'Scream': First Images from the Brand New Movie Feature Sidney, Gale, Dewey, Ghostface and More!

One of the most hotly anticipated movies on the horizon, the Scream franchise returns to theaters on January 14, 2022. The filmmaking team this time around includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, as well as producer Chad Villella, the three members of the filmmaking group known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S, Southbound).
MOVIES
wjtn.com

"Hello, Sidney...": Trailer drops for final 'Scream' movie

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and her ex-husband, David Arquette, are reunited in the new trailer for the fifth Scream film. The Boys' Jack Quaid, along with Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, join the series veterans, who are all being stalked by the masked slasher known as Ghostface. But this time around, the killer is hunting people connected to the first films' survivors.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Trailer and poster revealed for next year's "SCREAM"

Ghostface is terrorizing Woodsboro again, targeting familiar faces and newcomers. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group are bringing the new SCREAM to theaters January 14, 2022. The revival of the franchise created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (READY OR NOT) from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are back as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, joined by Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner (who also co-starred in the NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET remake), Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega (THE BABYSITTER: KILLER QUEEN), Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar. The synopsis: “Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”
MOVIES

