Week 5 NFL Player of the Week: Herbert outduels, Adams sets career highs, and Darius slays Sam Darnold

By Dalton Miller
profootballnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Player of the Week award goes to the top player at each positional category for Week 5. Quarterbacks win all the awards, so we separate them, allowing another offensive player to win the prize each week. We also give out the award to a defender, which so far in 2021 could be written down as “Trevon Diggs” each time, given his propensity to take the ball away. He once again had a big day, intercepting a pass and almost intercepting a couple more despite playing visibly banged up. But a division rival snatched it from him!

