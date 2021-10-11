Johnson City Sewer Work To Impact Traffic Flow This Week
Sewer line work on West State of Franklin will impact traffic beginning Monday. Motorists can expect lane closures, minor detours, and delays during the day as well as in the nighttime hours. Traffic delays are expected between West Watauga Avenue and Buffalo Street, with lane closures in both directions, the center turn lane will be closed and detours will be posted. The sewer line work is part of Johnson City’s West Watauga Street Redevelopment Project and is expected to be complete this Friday.www.supertalk929.com
