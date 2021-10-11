Virginia Department Of Health Needs To Address Temporary Detention Orders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Charleston Area Medical Center and the Kanawha County Health Department put out a plea for more monoclonal antibodies Friday. "CAMC and the KCHD need to be allotted an increasing amount of monoclonals immediately. Unless we receive more monoclonal antibody, we will have to turn away people in need of this life-saving treatment," the hospital and health agency said in a news release. "This is important to the patients who need the treatment, as well as the hospitals throughout the state who are struggling to have enough beds to care for our communities."

