CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Virginia Department Of Health Needs To Address Temporary Detention Orders

supertalk929.com
 4 days ago

The situation with Southwest Virginia’s Temporary Detention Orders needs work and correction now. That’s according to a letter sent from Southwest Virginia’s legislative delegation to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services. The letter was pinned by 5th District Delegate Israel O’Quinn says the department should address the problems and not place responsibility on local law enforcement. O’Quinn said, when the department, which runs state hospitals stop admitting patients, and the process for Temporary Detention Orders is lengthened, the additional burden is placed on local authorities. O’Quinn is asking the VDH to produce a detailed plan on how they plan to solve the problem in short order.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Health Department rescinds order on quarantining

Health Officer Dr. Annette Mercatante explains why. The St. Clair County Health Department (SCCHD) has rescinded its September 8, 2021 Public Health Order requiring residents in St. Clair County to quarantine after a close exposure with a person infected with COVID-19. The order was rescinded as of 11:59 pm on September 30, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAVY News 10

Virginia Department of Health recruiting local health directors amid COVID-19 pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is currently recruiting permanent district directors for the Virginia Beach and Norfolk Health Departments. VDH officials began their recruitment earlier this summer with successful candidates eligible for in-person or virtual interviews with local government and community leaders. In a release Friday, Chief Deputy Commissioner for Public […]
NORFOLK, VA
WVNews

More monoclonal antibodies needed immediately, say West Virginia hospital & health department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Charleston Area Medical Center and the Kanawha County Health Department put out a plea for more monoclonal antibodies Friday. "CAMC and the KCHD need to be allotted an increasing amount of monoclonals immediately. Unless we receive more monoclonal antibody, we will have to turn away people in need of this life-saving treatment," the hospital and health agency said in a news release. "This is important to the patients who need the treatment, as well as the hospitals throughout the state who are struggling to have enough beds to care for our communities."
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#Behavioral Health
williamsburgva.gov

Virginia Department of Health Opening Community Vaccination Center in Newport News

Newport News, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts announce the opening of a state-run COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 13785 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA (in the Sherwood Shopping Center). VDH has contracted with AshBritt Environmental Inc. to operate the CVC. At this time, this is the only CVC on the Virginia Peninsula.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
stateofreform.com

Virginia Department of Health announces updates to vaccine dashboards

Today, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that data about boosters and third doses have been added to its vaccine dashboards. This enhancement to the dashboards is another step in VDH’s continued efforts to provide timely and accurate information in a transparent way to the public about our COVID-19 vaccine response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

New study will determine need for health department in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a 2-1 vote, the Centre County Commissioners approve funding a study to determine the need for a county-wide health department. They said a health department would have a board of medical professionals leading public health initiatives and education, based on the needs of the county. “I think there are […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Wapakoneta Daily News

Health Department update

COVID-19 is the main topic for the Auglaize County Health Department board meeting. See Wednesday's WDN for more on what's happening locally with the coronavirus.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio health professionals work to address opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Throughout the pandemic, drug overdoses have reached record highs, and Ohio’s doctors are meeting to bring awareness to it. “We have been making progress over the past few years, but the numbers of opioid deaths have just skyrocketed,” said Dr. Carson Felkel, system medical director of behavioral health at Bon Secours Mercy […]
OHIO STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Staff scientists: Health department used 'misleading and false' claims to justify school mask order

HELENA — In an internal letter delivered last month, scientific staff at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services criticized the evidence used by health department Director Adam Meier and Gov. Greg Gianforte to justify an August emergency rule discouraging school mask mandates, saying some claims made by the rule were "misleading and false."
EDUCATION
Journal Record

Corrections Department plans sign-on bonuses, temporary pay raises

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections plans to provide a $2,500 sign-on bonus to newly hired prison officers and temporarily boost pay for employees working in especially understaffed facilities. The agency’s staffing levels have dropped significantly over the past year, resulting in officers working excessive overtime and decreased employee morale, corrections...
POLITICS
bizjournals

Health Department issues enforcement order to Neville Chemical

On Sept. 2, a strong, mysterious odor descended upon the City of Pittsburgh, McKees Rocks and other surrounding areas. And on Tuesday, the Allegheny County Health Department has issued an enforcement order to Neville Chemical Co. for violating emissions limits set forth in its Title V permit. “As the department...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Coast News

Judge denies temporary restraining order in mask lawsuit

REGION – A San Diego-based group of parents that filed a lawsuit against the State of California in an effort to end the mask mandate for schools were denied a temporary restraining order by a San Diego judge. San Diego Superior Court Judge Cynthia Freeland on Sept. 30 denied the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

State Department Releases Work Plan to Address Youth Behavioral Health

The Idaho State Department of Education finalized a work plan last week aimed at helping schools meet students’ mental and behavioral health needs. In a statewide survey last year, more than 90% of school leaders said they see the value in providing behavioral health services for students, but only 60% had some sort of plans in place to try and address those needs. Eric Studebaker, the SDE’s director of student safety and engagement, convened a statewide group of health professionals, educators and state officials following the survey to guide the SDE’s efforts to help expand behavioral health resources.
IDAHO STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer creates new state health and aging administration

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is shifting some resources in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to create a new administration for senior citizen services. Whitmer announced the new Health and Aging Services Administration on Thursday, which combines the former Aging and Adult Services Agency and...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy