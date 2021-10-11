Virginia Department Of Health Needs To Address Temporary Detention Orders
The situation with Southwest Virginia’s Temporary Detention Orders needs work and correction now. That’s according to a letter sent from Southwest Virginia’s legislative delegation to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services. The letter was pinned by 5th District Delegate Israel O’Quinn says the department should address the problems and not place responsibility on local law enforcement. O’Quinn said, when the department, which runs state hospitals stop admitting patients, and the process for Temporary Detention Orders is lengthened, the additional burden is placed on local authorities. O’Quinn is asking the VDH to produce a detailed plan on how they plan to solve the problem in short order.www.supertalk929.com
