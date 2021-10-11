CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Grassroots Movement Beginning Addressing Stinky Situation At Bristol Landfill

supertalk929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing, and controversial situation at the Bristol Virginia landfill is now leading to a grassroots organization being formed allowing citizens to advocate for the landfill’s closure due to a continuous foul odor drifting from the landfill. Tuesday night, community members will hold a meeting to address citizens concerns in front of elected officials and the broader public. The situation at the landfill has gotten steadily worse during the past year and some residents say it has reached a crisis level. Tuesday’s meeting begins at seven pm at the Bristol Train Station.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tajiguas Landfill as an Environmental Leader

The Tajiguas Landfill has been in the news lately as a result of the damage caused by the Alisal Fire. I was recently privileged to tour the Tajiguas Landfill along with other Sierra Club local leaders. This was a good followup to a similar tour that I was on in October 2008.
ENVIRONMENT
supertalk929.com

City of Johnson City to host speed dating-style event to connect potential volunteers with city government groups

The City of Johnson City says it will host a speed dating-style event to help connect potential volunteers to city government boards and commissions. This event is titled “Are You Ready to Serve?”, and it will feature city representatives stationed at tables doing quick explanations of their duties and possible volunteer opportunities. This is a great way to find volunteer opportunities to fulfill general community service hours. Community participants will spend 15 minutes at each table to meet representatives, like a speed dating event would operate. Participants will then have the opportunity to select organizations they are interested in to volunteer with, and hopefully find a perfect match. Johnson City groups that will be in attendance include the Board of Building Codes, Golf Advisory Board, Historic Zoning Commission, and more. This event happens at the Memorial Park Community Center tennis courts on October 27th at 5:30 PM. More info here.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Upper East Tennessee Development Agency receives $20,000 grant from United Way

The Upper East Tennessee Development Agency is the proud recipient of a $20,000 United Way grant to assist unmet human service needs in the Kingsport area. This development agency aims to provide assistance to those who are struggling in the area by leading individuals on a path to regain self-sufficiency. This grant will support needs such as rent assistance for homeless prevention and utility assistance. The agency’s Community Services Director, Norma Tremblay, says, “This grant funding will help change lives in our community.” For more information on the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, visit helpingneighbors.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Wisconsin Examiner

Bill calls for state-supervised homeless camps, criminalizes other unauthorized camping

A Wisconsin lawmaker is proposing legislation that would authorize the state to establish local campsites for homeless people and criminalize camping on other public land. Coupled with that, the legislation would also require the state to allocate $300,000 in federal pandemic relief money to pay for more local “housing navigators” to help homeless people find […] The post Bill calls for state-supervised homeless camps, criminalizes other unauthorized camping appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfill#Grassroots Organization
supertalk929.com

City of Kingsport encourages residents to participate in upcoming community survey

The City of Kingsport encourages residents to participate in an upcoming community survey. This survey aims to provide a baseline of how the Kingsport government is serving residents, as well as gain insight on people’s perception of the city. Kingsport officials say the survey focuses on community livability and quality of life. Organizers say a random and scientific sample of 2,700 households will receive invitations to participate by mail. In addition to this, there will be an online survey posted to the city website that all Kingsport residents will have the option to complete. This survey will be posted online and mailed out around six weeks from now. Individuals can visit KingsportTN.gov to find more information.
KINGSPORT, TN
Messenger

Hosting fees discussed at landfill committee

Discussions continued between the Hopkins County Fiscal Court’s Landfill and Solid Waste Committee and members of Waste Connections concerning the county’s host fees at a meeting on Tuesday. The talks of the fees began last year as the committee heard Waste Connections’ request to expand the Hopkins County Regional Landfill.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Mitchellrepublic.com

Should Mitchell begin taking Plankinton's trash to our city's landfill?

Mitchell’s landfill could see an increase in trash being hauled to the facility in the near future, as a nearby rural sanitation company is seeking to haul waste to the landfill. The Mitchell City Council will consider approving L&L Sanitation’s request to haul up to 8 tons of trash per...
MITCHELL, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oak Lodge is not appropriate for authority

Former district manager: It's unwise to preclude potential future organizational structures that may improve quality, efficiencyOak Lodge Water Services District is proposing to be reorganized as a joint water and sanitary authority. This type of special district is protected from annexation and retains their service boundaries irrespective of any potential area governance changes. I was one of the original contributors to the legislation that created these authorities and advocated for legislature passage. The intent of the legislation was to prevent sewer and water districts from having their service territories eviscerated by piecemeal annexation and subsequent withdrawal of...
POLITICS
Leavenworth Times

City approves landfill contract

When they met this week, Leavenworth city commissioners approved a contract for the disposal of garbage collected by city crews. Commissioners renewed the city's agreement with Waste Management, which operates a landfill in Shawnee, for next year. The city has been hauling garbage to the Waste Management landfill since 2019.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
supertalk929.com

Town of Abingdon hires Mayana Rice as Director of Community Development

The Town of Abingdon hired Mayana Rice to serve as Director of Community Development. This position oversees the town’s planning and zoning activities, as well as building inspections. Rice is a member of the AICP, which stands for the American Institute of Certified Planners. She has worked in Montana, Minnesota, Wyoming, and Florida over the past twenty years. Rice says she has a passion for careful planning and growth of communities. Abingdon Town Manager, Jimmy Morani, says “Her diverse background in areas such as code development, public infrastructure, and environmental planning makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team.”
POLITICS
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Grassroots Literary Tutors Honored for Community Volunteer Service

Literacy Pros of Jacksonville, Inc., a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to eradicating illiteracy in the community, honored local literary champions during a special virtual program. Founded in 2003, the Pros offer resources to volunteers to become literacy tutors and literacy advocates. Programs include #BLUE4BOOKS, an early learning reading program that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Florence News Journal

Grassroots tour

A sold out crowd attended the South Chamber of Commerce Annual Grassroots Tour Luncheon held Sept. 29 at the Southeastern Institute for Manufacturing and Technology. The event was co-hosted by the Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce.
FLORENCE, SC
lincolnnewsnow.com

Democratic Club hosts Grassroots Rally

Lincoln County, Mo. - The Lincoln County Democratic Club hosted its Grassroots Rally on Sept. 25. The event was led by the Grassroots Chairperson, Dottie Crenshaw, and had several speakers, including Senate candidates, a dinner catered by Monty’s BBQ, a pie auction and a grassroots award. The evening started with...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
Marin Independent Journal

California Voice: Bridging the equity gap between climate, housing justice

California has been grappling with two significant crises: homelessness and extreme weather events, including drought and wildfires. To address these interrelated crises, new climate policies need to prioritize housing justice as a moral and societal imperative. Thoughtful policies and increased funding can bridge gaps between environmental policies and affordable housing,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Judge Bars Chicago Police Union President John Catanzara From Encouraging Officers To Defy City’s Vaccine Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid the ongoing standoff between City Hall and the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police over the city’s vaccine mandate, a Cook County judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting union president John Catanzara from encouraging police officers to refuse to comply with the city’s policy. The ruling came as Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the FOP escalated their dispute by taking each other to court. Friday morning, the city filed a complaint against the FOP and Catanzara, for supporting a “work stoppage or strike regarding the vaccine mandate.” Both state law and the FOP contract with the city prohibit...
CHICAGO, IL
105.5 The Wolf

This One Connecticut Road is Considered the Scariest in the State

It's the time of year when we actually look for things to scare us, and according to some, there's one road in Connecticut that is considered the scariest in the state. You've probably driven down a dark and scary road at one point or another, and it can be pretty terrifying. Well there's one road in Connecticut that only those with ice in the veins drive down, and that road is Saw Mill City Road in Shelton.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy