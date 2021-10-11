Grassroots Movement Beginning Addressing Stinky Situation At Bristol Landfill
The ongoing, and controversial situation at the Bristol Virginia landfill is now leading to a grassroots organization being formed allowing citizens to advocate for the landfill’s closure due to a continuous foul odor drifting from the landfill. Tuesday night, community members will hold a meeting to address citizens concerns in front of elected officials and the broader public. The situation at the landfill has gotten steadily worse during the past year and some residents say it has reached a crisis level. Tuesday’s meeting begins at seven pm at the Bristol Train Station.www.supertalk929.com
