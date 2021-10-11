Eternals Is Like The Notebook With Marvel Super Heroes
Marvel's Eternals might be loaded with nearly a dozen new super heroes and visually astonishing locations across a millennia of history but, at its core, the story is aiming to put the romance between two characters at its forefront. While visiting the set of Eternals back in January of 2020, ComicBook.com and other members of the press sat down with producer Nate Moore to hear about the upcoming film. Among the many exciting promises Moore had to offer was a tease of Sersi and Ikaris, characters portrayed by Gemma Chan and Richard Madden, respectively, having a relationship which will largely drive the story.comicbook.com
